Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained

One of the most exciting things when it comes to playing the new Call of Duty game is getting the chance to try out one of the new modes that are introduced in the game. When it comes to Modern Warfare 2, one of these new modes is known as Prisoner Rescue, an objective-based team mode that requires strong teamwork and strategy for players that want to succeed and come away with a win. This guide will explain the all-new Prisoner Rescue game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Prisoner Rescue Game Mode In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Explained

Prisoner Rescue is a round-based team mode, that combines aspects of Capture the Flag and Search and Destroy. At the start of the round, the teams will be put on an Attacking and Defending side with two prisoners being placed on the map. The objective for the Attackers is to either eliminate the entire enemy team or extract both prisoners by carrying them to a certain point on the map. The Defenders, on the other hand, must defend their prisoners until time runs out or they eliminate the enemy team.

When a player dies in this mode, they will have a chance to be revived by a teammate. When an Attacker picks up a prisoner, they will be limited to just using a pistol with slower movement as well as not being able to mantle, melee, or go prone, though a radar pulse will go off periodically from the player carrying the prisoner and revealing enemies near them.

As for the way points are scored in this game mode, the winning team will get points depending on how many prisoners are rescued or defended when time runs out, when a team is wiped out, or when both prisoners are extracted. A Defending Team will get 50 points for each prisoner they defended if they eliminate the entire enemy team while the Attacking Team will be rewarded with 100 points for each prisoner extracted or held at the end of a round. Attackers will be given 50 points if they eliminate the enemy team without rescuing either hostage. The teams will switch sides every two rounds. The game is played until one team reaches 500 points.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future guides on the upcoming title as well as Warzone 2.0.

