Call of Duty: Warzone- What is the Sticks and Stones Limited-Time Mode?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five is well underway and it is the final season before the launch of Modern Warfare 2. As the villains take their Last Stand, there are two new weapons to unlock and level up, new items, and much more. Recently, Raven Software has deployed a new Sticks and Stones limited-time mode into Warzone which you may recognise from traditional Call of Duty multiplayer.

If you aren’t familiar with Sticks and Stones, the game mode first appeared in the original Black Ops which launched all the way back in 2010. Since then, it has appeared in other Black Ops titles, with Black Ops Cold War being the most recent. The game mode is unique as it completely strips down your loadout.

More Call of Duty guides

Everything you need to know about the Warzone Sticks and Stones limited-time mode

Sticks and Stones is a Quads playlist which takes place on Caldera. It takes away all guns and pieces of equipment, leaving you with just a crossbow and melee weapons to fight with. As this will result in a lot of close-quarter combat, you may be wondering why the mode is taking place on Caldera, and not on smaller maps such as Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep. The Sticks and Stones mode is part of the Mini Royale series. This means that battles will be taking place in condensed areas of Caldera. However, despite the differences, the goal is the same. Be the last team standing to claim victory over your opponents.

It is unknown when the Sticks and Stones playlist will be removed. As it is a limited-time mode, it won’t be around forever. If you fancy putting your crossbow and melee skills to the test, make sure to hop into the playlist as soon as possible. Despite this, if Sticks and Stones is popular among fans, the developers could bring it back again.

In the coming days, we will learn more about the next instalment of the battle royale. Infinity Ward will share details about Warzone 2, as well as Modern Warfare 2 at the Call of Duty Next event which will take place on September 15.