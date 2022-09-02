Warzone and Vanguard: How to get the Al-Asad Operator Bundle

The fifth and final season of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone has arrived. Over in the Pacific, players have been diving into a new limited-time mode, experimenting with the new EX1 assault rifle and RA 225 submachine gun and more. In Vanguard, the main attraction is the new multiplayer map set in New York known as Beheaded. The theme of this season is around villains making their Last Stand. One of the villains to join the fight in Vanguard and Warzone is Khaled Al-Asad and here is how you can get the bundle.

Al-Asad first appeared in Call of Duty 4 as a main antagonist. He hated the President at the time, Al-Fulani and he lead a violent coup d’état to overthrow him. After Captain Price was deployed, he interrogates Al-Asad before executing him.

How to get the Al-Asad bundle in Vanguard and Warzone

To play as the infamous villain, all you have to do is digitally pre-order the Standard of Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2 and you will be given instant access to the bundle. However, if you just want to purchase the bundle without placing a pre-order, you can grab it in the Call of Duty store for 2,400 CoD points.

Apart from getting the Rough Revolutionary and Warlord Khaled Al-Asad skins, the bundle also contains:

Bloody Coup Assault Rifle Blueprint

Machination Light Machine Gun Blueprint

The Immortal Lion Title

Captured on Camera Weapon Charm

Urzikstan Forever Emblem

The Second Horseman Spray

Al-Qatala Sticker

Explosive Charisma Calling Card

The Al-Asad bundle is the latest reward Activison has announced for pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2, but there’s more. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition gets you early access to the beta and allows you to play the campaign a week early. In addition to this, pre-ordering the Vault Edition also gets you:

Red Team 141 Operator Pack

Ghost Legacy Pack

Final Judgement Bundle

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Season 1 Battle Pass with 50 Tier Skips

Fans eager to get their hands on Modern Warfare 2 have the Call of Duty Next event to look forward to on September 15. Here, we are expected to learn more about the future of the franchise, including multiplayer and Warzone 2.