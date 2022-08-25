Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone- How to Unlock the EX1 Assault Rifle

The fifth and final season of Vanguard and Warzone is here. This season consists of new multiplayer maps, a conclusion to the zombies story with a final round-based map, and more. As always, a new season means that there are new weapons to unlock. This time, a new weapon has joined the Vanguard and Warzone assault rifle category named the EX1.

The EX1 is not your traditional weapon, but an energy rifle. You will be shooting literal lasers with this weapon which is already versatile and has no recoil. It will be interesting to see how the gun stacks up against the current Vanguard and Warzone metas.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone- What is a Supply Box UAV in Season Five? Warzone: What is the new Rage Serum Field Upgrade in Season Five? | Warzone: The Best Loadouts for Titanium Trials | Modern Warfare 2- How to Redeem a Beta Code | Modern Warfare 2- How to Play the Beta | Dates and Platforms

How to unlock the EX1 in Vanguard and Warzone

To get your hands on the new EX1 assault rifle, you will have to reach Tier 15 of the Season Five battle pass where you will unlock the gun for free. As soon as you unlock the weapon, you can equip it and begin levelling it up to acquire all the attachments and start completing your camo challenges. However, if you want to begin using the EX1 straight away, you can purchase it as a part of a bundle in the Call of Duty in-game store.

If you haven’t unlocked the EX1 before Season Five comes to an end, you will still be able to get the weapon. In order to do so, you will have to complete a challenge, but we don’t know what this will be until the season concludes. With that being said, Season Five is expected to last a couple of months, so you have a lot of time to unlock the latest assault rifle.