Call of Duty: Warzone- The Best Loadouts for Titanium Trials

The Warzone Season Four Reloaded update added the Titanium Trials limited-time game mode. The mode is similar to Iron Trials which has previously featured in the rotation. Before you take on a game of Warzone Titanium Trials, you need to have the best loadouts to take you to a victory
In Titanium Trials, the base health has been increased to 300, the price of loadouts are higher than in regular modes, and more. A higher time to kill means that you need a loadout that deals high damage and has plenty of bullets to take down your opponents.
Best Warzone primary weapon loadouts for Titanium Trials
First up is the KG M40 assault rifle which is the current long range meta in Warzone. As the damage it can deal per magazine is so high, it’s perfect for the higher time to kill in Titanium Trials
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Stock: VDD 22G Padded
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Grooved Grip
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: Fully Loaded
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
Next, the UGM-8 is a fast firing light machine gun which is able to shred through the battlefield. Compared to other light machine guns, it offers more mobility, even with the huge 125 round magazine equipped.
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Romuald 560MM DA
- Stock: Romuald Tac YR
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Surveil
- Kit: On-Hand
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
The best Warzone secondary weapon loadouts
In terms of secondary weapons, the Armaguerra 43 is a viable option. The submachine gun is fast firing and deals high damage per magazine. As a result, it’s more than capable of efficiently taking down enemies.
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Botti 315mm CII
- Stock: Mercier WT Ancre
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Grooved Grip
- Proficiency: Hardscope
- Kit: Quick
- Optic: Slate Reflector
The Marco 5 is one of the best submachine guns in the battle royale. Apart from packing a punch, the weapon has a high amount of mobility which you can use to your advantage when you’re getting up close and personal with your opponent.
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Proficiency: Momentum
- Kit: Quick
- Optic: Slate Reflector
Now you have the best Warzone Titanium Trials loadout, you can work towards those all important wins with your squad.