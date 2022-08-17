Call of Duty: Warzone- The Best Loadouts for Titanium Trials

The Warzone Season Four Reloaded update added the Titanium Trials limited-time game mode. The mode is similar to Iron Trials which has previously featured in the rotation. Before you take on a game of Warzone Titanium Trials, you need to have the best loadouts to take you to a victory

In Titanium Trials, the base health has been increased to 300, the price of loadouts are higher than in regular modes, and more. A higher time to kill means that you need a loadout that deals high damage and has plenty of bullets to take down your opponents.

Best Warzone primary weapon loadouts for Titanium Trials

First up is the KG M40 assault rifle which is the current long range meta in Warzone. As the damage it can deal per magazine is so high, it’s perfect for the higher time to kill in Titanium Trials

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Stock: VDD 22G Padded

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Proficiency: Brace

Kit: Fully Loaded

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Next, the UGM-8 is a fast firing light machine gun which is able to shred through the battlefield. Compared to other light machine guns, it offers more mobility, even with the huge 125 round magazine equipped.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Romuald 560MM DA

Stock: Romuald Tac YR

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Surveil

Kit: On-Hand

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

The best Warzone secondary weapon loadouts

In terms of secondary weapons, the Armaguerra 43 is a viable option. The submachine gun is fast firing and deals high damage per magazine. As a result, it’s more than capable of efficiently taking down enemies.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Botti 315mm CII

Stock: Mercier WT Ancre

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Proficiency: Hardscope

Kit: Quick

Optic: Slate Reflector

The Marco 5 is one of the best submachine guns in the battle royale. Apart from packing a punch, the weapon has a high amount of mobility which you can use to your advantage when you’re getting up close and personal with your opponent.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Stock: Imerito FR

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Proficiency: Momentum

Kit: Quick

Optic: Slate Reflector

Now you have the best Warzone Titanium Trials loadout, you can work towards those all important wins with your squad.