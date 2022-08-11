Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Redeem a Beta Code

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was officially revealed on June 8. The trailer re-introduced us to the familiar faces of Task Force 141, including Captain Price and Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley. The multiplayer beta is just around the corner and if you’ve got a Modern Warfare 2 beta code that you’re wondering how to redeem, this guide has you covered.

Pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2 will give you early access to the beta. The beta is expected to be action-packed, with Infinity Ward going beyond a core 6v6 experience. This means different sized maps and a variety of game modes.

Call of Duty guides

How to redeem a Modern Warfare 2 beta code and access the beta early

It’s important to note that if you’ve pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 digitally, you won’t need to redeem a beta code. Instead, you can join the early access beta as soon as it goes live as your digital pre-order will automatically register you. However, if you prefer to go old school and pre-order a physical copy of the game, you will have to redeem the beta code that you will receive when you pre-order.

To enter your 13 character long beta code, visit the Modern Warfare 2 beta page. Click ‘redeem code’ and log in with your Call of Duty account. Once you’ve done that, you must enter your beta code, the platform you will be playing the beta on, and the country you reside in.

It’s likely that more details about the beta will be shared by Infinity Ward and Activision closer to its release. Modern Warfare 2 will fully launch on October 28.