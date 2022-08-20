Call of Duty: Warzone- What is the new Rage Serum Field Upgrade in Season Five?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four is coming to an end and Season Five is just around the corner. This means a plethora of new content will drop into the battle royale such as new weapons, game modes, and more. One new feature that’s caught the eye of Warzone fans is Rage Serum.

Rage Serum will be the next Field Upgrade to join Warzone. It thrives in close range battles and increases your damage. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Rage Serum ahead of its deployment in Caldera, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep.

What is Rage Serum in Warzone?

Details about a new Rage Serum Field Upgrade have been shared in the Warzone Season Five roadmap. Activision describe Operators who are under the influence of the upcoming Field Upgrade as turning “violently unstable, resulting in a viciously effective boost to your close-quarters fighting.” In particular, you’ll be granted better melee damage, a further lunge distance, and increased stun power when you’re using a melee weapon or fighting with your fists.

Even though Rage Serum is powerful and allows you to deal a whole lot of damage, it does have its detriments. While Rage Serum is activated, your Operator will be louder, meaning you’re at a greater risk of enemies hearing you. Also, you’ll experience more recoil when you’re stunned or flashed.

It will be interesting to see how Rage Serum fits in with the constantly evolving Warzone meta. We will find out for sure when Warzone Season Five launches on August 24.