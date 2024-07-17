League of Legends Gets Another Adorable Update

League of Legends is a popular game that has been around for a while that is a online battle arena game that allows many players might be able to battle it out, this game being developed by Riot Game. The game has officially receives its new latest update and players are able to now get it for their game on their console. Below are the patch notes for the game.

TRAITS

We’re adding an 8 trait breakpoint to both Behemoth and Warden that adds a new feature to the trait in addition to more defensive power. Fortune is potentially our most competitively balanced high-stakes trait, but with this focus on competitive balance, it’s been a bit weak for the past few patches. With the Tactician’s Crown behind us, we’re able to give this risky trait a bit more reward.

NEW Behemoth: Added 8 Behemoth which gives 115 Armor and Magic Resistance

Behemoth: Added 8 Behemoth which gives 115 Armor and Magic Resistance NEW Behemoth 8: Behemoths also become Behemoth getting 50% larger.

Behemoth 8: Behemoths also become Behemoth getting 50% larger. Fortune Stage 3 Base Luck: 2 ⇒ 3

Fortune Maximum Fortune cashout luck breakpoint: 250 ⇒ 225

NEW Warden: Added 8 Warden which gives 45% Damage Reduction

Warden: Added 8 Warden which gives 45% Damage Reduction NEW Warden 8: Wardens now look out for you, allowing you to see which Tactician you fight against next.

UNITS: TIER 1

These 1 costs either never got their chance to carry, or are getting some stat changes to open up new builds. Kobuko ⇒ Ko-boop-ko. A higher base Attack Speed should let Kobuko palm slap faster opening up some extremely bad slap-happy Kobuko builds. Speaking of slap-happy, Malphite is getting an Attack Speed buff that, alongside the addition of Behemoth 8, should make this rock-solid carry a viable option for top-8 gameplay. Here’s a riddle for you: What solo-front lines in League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics to completely opposite results?

Jax max Mana buff: 20/60 ⇒ 0/40

Kobuko AS: 0.5 ⇒ 0.6

Kobuko will now get bigger when you have Lucky Paws (Augment)

Malphite AS: 0.55 ⇒ 0.65

Rek’Sai Mana buff: 40/90 ⇒ 40/80

Rek’Sai Ability damage: 70/90/120% AP + 12% HP ⇒ 70/90/120% AP + 15% HP

Sivir Ability duration: 6/7/8 seconds ⇒ 6/8/10 seconds

Yasuo Ability shield: 225/250/300 + 50/60/75% Armor/MR ⇒ 225/250/300 + 60/75/100% Armor/MR

UNITS: TIER 2

Infinite Tears hack: Equip two Tears to your Riven to create Blue Buff and watch her tear through your opponents as they produce infinite tears (from their eyes).

Aatrox Ability healing: 120/150/200% AP ⇒ 180/210/270% AP

Riven Mana: 0/25 ⇒ 0/20

UNITS: TIER 3

Move over lil bro, AD carry Alune has arrived. With a spell that increases Attack Speed, Spear of Shojin will still be core on her, but try out more AS or Hybrid items like Red Buff or Giant Slayer to take advantage of her ability to shoot moonbeams. Diana’s empowered attacks now hit harder, making Nashor’s Tooth a very powerful item for her.

Alune AD: 40 ⇒ 55

Diana Ability on-hit damage: 75/110/180% AP ⇒ 90/135/220% AP

SMALL CHANGES

Small, unlike the power these traits/units had at certain points in Inkborn Fables.

TRAITS

For our small changes we’re doing microscopic nerfs to Sniper and two units that had a bit too much time in the spotlight this set. Call these revenge nerfs. With only one Emblem needed, Sniper 6 (and even 4) had two too many patches of dominance.

Sniper Damage increase per hex: 8/18/35% ⇒ 8/17.9/34.7%

UNITS

Whether it was Heavenly Yone, or our release patch’s Storyweaver Bard, these two troublemakers had their moment dominating the meta—and for that, we’re giving them a teeny-tiny slap on the wrist. On a more serious note, it’s worth noting that the source of our balance woes with these two, their multiple strong sources of scaling (AD, AP, AS), is something that we are addressing with our next sets’ champion designs.

Bard AD: 55 ⇒ 54

Yone AD: 65 ⇒ 64