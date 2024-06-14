The League of Legends Fighting Spinoff 2XKO Might Get A Release Early Next Year

When it comes to the team at Riot Games, they’re working on multiple projects involving their beloved franchise, League of Legends. After all, it remains one of the biggest games in the industry and has been the source of numerous spinoffs, including a hit Netflix animated series. Go figure. Through these spinoffs, they’ve been able to show off their beloved champions in new lights and give new gameplay genres a try to see if they can make something unique beyond their MOBA. To that end, one such project that they’re working on now is 2XKO, the fighting game featuring their champions.

The title used to be called Project L before its full unveiling, and since then, fans have been awaiting new information on it. The good news is that a leaker of some renown has decided to throw their hat into the ring in regards to predicting the game’s release date. The tease comes from Daniel Richtman via his Patreon. According to him, Riot Games is hoping to launch its fighting title in January 2025. So, while it’s a little while away, it’s potentially much earlier than some people thought. After all, the developer initially said they would simply get the game out within 2025, never specifically giving a month.

Obviously, since this is from a leaker, you have to take it with a grain of salt. But let’s not forget that January 2024 had a cavalcade of big releases across multiple publishers. So it wouldn’t be the oddest thing for the new fighting game to come out then to help kick off the new years’ worth of title. Anything is possible in the gaming space.

As for the fighting game itself, Riot Games has been slowly peeling back the curtain to showcase what the title is like. The 2v2 title isn’t just about having tag team fights; it’s about two players coming together to fight off their foes on screen and having to use true teamwork to come out on top. Riot Games is truly trying to expand the fighting game genre by introducing some unique concepts.

The roster is full of League of Legends characters, including Darius, Ahri, Ekko, Yasuo, Jinx, Illaoi, with more reveals coming soon. Some stages have been pulled straight from the MOBA’s world, and there are undoubtedly more things that Riot Games will show off as time goes on.

We can’t say for certain whether the game will be a hit, but if it comes out soon, we can talk about it more!