Black Ops Cold War and Warzone: How to Unlock Scythe Melee Weapon

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season Four Reloaded introduced more new content into the current season. It appears that the new content isn’t stopping there as Treyarch has released a new weapon. The Scythe melee weapon is live and this guide will show you how to unlock it in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Treyarch has described the Scythe as a “two handed melee” and “quick swinging with a wide arc for deadly efficiency.” Although melee weapons aren’t always the most effective choice, they’re definitely fun to use.

How to unlock the Scythe in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

There are a few ways in which you can unlock the latest melee weapon. Firstly, you can hop into Black Ops Cold War multiplayer where you are tasked with using a melee weapon to get two kills while Ninja or Dead Silence are active in 15 different completed matches. All you have to do is equip your favorite melee weapon and make sure you have Ninja or Dead Silence on your class. Also, you may find more success completing the challenge on smaller maps such as Nuketown ’84, where you’ll find yourself in plenty of close-range fights.

If you’re a fan of Black Ops Cold War zombies, you can unlock the Scythe in this mode. Here, you are required to use a melee weapon to kill 200 enemies while insta-kill is active. Rounding up and slaying hoards of zombies when an insta-kill drops should see you complete the challenge in no time.

The Scythe can be unlocked in Warzone, but it may prove to be most difficult method. Similar to the multiplayer challenge, you have to earn two melee kills with Dead Silence activated in 15 different completed matches. Your best bet is to load into a Resurgence mode where you can respawn. You’ll have to try find a Dead Silence field upgrade and use it while taking down an enemy with a melee weapon. Melee weapons aren’t exactly the strongest weapon in Warzone, especially when you’re up against fully armored enemies who are using meta weapons.

If you want to skip the challenges, you can always purchase the Scythe weapon blueprint. The weapon is part of the Death’s Approach bundle which is priced at 2,000 Call of Duty points. The bundle also contains a sniper rifle and submachine gun blueprints, a finishing move, a watch, weapon charm, calling card, emblem, and gesture.