Call of Duty: Warzone- What is a Supply Box UAV in Season Five?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five is just around the corner. This will see the debut of new game modes, weapons, operators, and much more. One new and rather interesting addition to the upcoming Warzone season will be Supply Box UAVs.

As the name suggests, the purpose of a Supply Box UAV is to help you track down other Supply Boxes for you to open and get more items. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Supply Box UAVs ahead of their deployment in the Pacific.

What is a Supply Box UAV in Warzone?

A Supply Box UAV is a new Killstreak which you can find by opening Supply Boxes or purchasing one from a Buy Station when Season Five begins. The Supply Box UAV is a handy helper when you’re looting as it will mark unopened Supply Boxes in your area for 15 seconds. That way, you can quickly loot up and get all the items and cash you need to work towards that all-important Warzone win.

In addition, you can use a Supply Box UAV to find a Personal Supply Box. This crate which Activision has described as being “extremely rare” will allow you to get your hands on your loadout weapons. If that wasn’t enough, every member of your squad will be granted a huge amount of XP.

It will be interesting to see how the Supply Box UAV Killstreak fits in with the constantly evolving Warzone meta. We will find out just how much of an impact it has when Season Five launches on August 24.