Rainbow Six Siege Teases New Operator

There are certain goals with video games that have evolved a bit over time. For example, at one point in time, games sought to be “long enough” that players would go and enjoy them for a good amount of time before they would move on to another title. But now, games have made to go LONG and thus have total control over the players time until they are forced to play something else. Another way to look at this is that certain developers go and keep updating their titles and bring more content to the game so that even if they leave for a while, a new update will bring them back. That is one of many reasons why Rainbow Six Siege is still popular to this day.

Yes, easily one of the best games from the Tom Clancy line of titles, Rainbow Six Siege started out as a simple team-focused shooter that gave people a lot of freedom when it came to how they took down a rival team. But now, it’s taken on a life of its own, and not unlike certain fighting games, when a new Operator comes into the game, it’s an event. Mainly because every single operator in this game is unique, and is a reference to an actual special forces unit in the world. Every single one can add new weapons, abilities, and strategies to gameplay, so players are always interested in seeing what they can do, and what they are like as a whole.

So, who is the next Operator? Ubisoft did drop a tease on Twitter, and it’s quite intimidating…

Operation Brutal Swarm clears the way for our new Singaporean Attacker: GRIM. Check out the full reveal on August 21 LIVE on https://t.co/27TuUcXycz! pic.twitter.com/c1nOFerM1L — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 19, 2022

The full reveal will come tomorrow during the Berlin eSports finals for the game (further showing how long-lasting this game is as the eSports matches for it are worldwide), but the teaser is enough to get people talking.

Because as you can see/hear, GRIM as he is known apparently has some drones that he can use in the game. Though this has already been debated by many, including wondering if the title of the upcoming Operation via “Brutal Swarm” is actually a reference to how the swarm of drones shown in the teaser are the main enemy of the Operators and thus Grim is watching them to see what they are like before he takes them out. More than likely we’ll find out more as we get the full reveal tomorrow.

We can say that he is an Attacker Operator, so that will give some clues as to how he can be used in the field of play. But aside from that? We’ll just have to guess for now.

But again, Rainbow Six Siege getting more buzz once again because of a new Operator showcases just how popular and long-lasting this game is.

Source: Twitter