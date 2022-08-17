Rainbow Six Siege Operation Brutal Swarm is Coming Soon

The latest content update to Ubisoft’s long-standing shooter Rainbow Six Siege is on its way. Year seven, season three will be called Operation Brutal Swarm and feature a new operator and possibly more. Ubisoft has been keeping this particular patch close to the vest but all the details are coming shortly.

Operation Brutal Swarm is expected to be officially announced during the Six Berlin Major Tournament on August 21. The show will begin at 10:30AM EST (7:30AM PST) and is expected to kick off with the new season announcement before getting the actual tournament underway.

Dataminers have allegedly begun already unpacking the new content and have offered some speculation on the new operator’s abilities. Of course the data isn’t comprehensive and what could be a new ability could easily be a new mechanic for a game mode, or any number of things. So of course take rumors and data leaks with a proverbial grain of salt.

The supposed new operative “Grim” is expected to take to the field with a 552 Commando Assault rifle and shotgun as main weapons. Their ability is unknown beyond that it will create a red ring, possibly a perimeter of drones to detect enemies; a mechanic which has already been leaked.

One thing that is clear is that there will be a projectile which disperses dozens of tiny drones which will follow operatives and report their location. This swarm of drones might be the titular “Brutal Swarm” that the update is named for; but a reconnaissance power isn’t what comes to mind when most people think of brutality.

Rainbow Six Siege has been going strong since its release in 2015; meaning yes, the “Year Seven” in the title for the content update is quite literal. Few games can boast this kind of longevity outside of MMOs like World of Warcraft or in the FPS sphere Team Fortress 2.

The game’s claim to fame is its squad-based game modes which make use of not only conventional weaponry, but also tactical tools that can expose enemy positions and open new lines of fire. Different operatives will also have unique tools and abilities at their disposal and while the tech and mechanics sometimes trespass into the realm of the fantastic, Rainbow Six Siege endeavors to maintain a realistic aesthetic.

The game has recently been announced for mobile devices and is currently in a closed beta. Receiving a mobile version more than seven years after the game’s release is a testament to the staying power of Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. An official release date for Operation Brutal Swarm has yet to be announced; but don’t forget to check out the Six Berlin Major Tournament (or back here at Gameranx) for any juicy announcements on August 21.

Source