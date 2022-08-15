Black Adam & Stripe Coming To MultiVersus?

The leaks keep coming for MultiVersus, but all they show is that the momentum the game is building seemingly cannot be stopped. The latest piece of news about the game, coming at the same time that Season 1 has gone live comes from an Xbox dashboard ad that appears to reveal that DC’s Black Adam and Gremlins’ Stripe may be both on the verge of an imminent launch.

Eagle-eyed Xbox users spotted the ad appearing on their dashboards and flooded Twitter with photos of the proof, and there’s no ambiguity about it, with the two characters taking prime positioning making it crystal clear that they’re planned for what is presumably an update that will launch quite soon.

MultiVersus is the recently launched Super Smash Bros-like character fighter from Warner Bros Games and Player First Games, and the title that certainly has commanded the most attention of any contender to the Smash Bros crown. The title is leveraging the bulging list of characters and IP owned by Warner Bros to thrust characters from Arya Stark (Game Of Thrones), and Wonder Worman (DC Superheroes) to Rick & Morty (Rick & Morty), and even Bugs Bunny (himself) together in one of the craziest mash-ups we’ve ever seen, and in an epic fight to the death.

When it comes to these potential new additions, Black Adam is seemingly the latest in a series of DC Superheroes coming to the game, following the likes of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman who are already on the primary roster. Black Adam is more of an anti-hero, however, having been incarcerated for more than 5000 years before being set free into the world during the modern day. It seems that Warner Bros. is leveraging the fact that a live-action Black Adam film adaptation starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson is due to hit cinemas this October because the MultiVersus version is a Johnson likeness as well.

Stripe is the primary antagonist from the first Gremlins movie. Originally a Mogwai, Stripe is the first one of the first batch of five Mogwai to be born from the water of a paintbrush jar that was accidentally spilled over Billy Peltzer’s new pet Gizmo, and the chaos ensues from that point on. After eating food post-midnight, Stripe becomes a Gremlin, which has a laser-like focus on causing trouble.

Season 1 of MultiVersus begins today, and recent official updates announced that Morty of Rick & Morty fame would be coming to the game on August 23, 2022. In May a leak, outlined over 21 characters that were in various states of development, three of which (Lebron James, Rick, Morty) have been formally announced, but interestingly neither Black Adam nor Stripe were amongst those on this list.

MultiVersus is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

