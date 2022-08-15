Elden Ring: How To Fix The “Inappropriate Activity Detected” Error Message | 1.06 Update Guide

The 1.06 Update for Elden Ring did more than just nerf one of the most infamous weapons in the game — it also introduced an annoying issue for some players. The “Inappropriate Activity Detected” message is normally reserved for cheaters, hackers, or players sporting inappropriate names. Basically, “Inappropriate Activity Detected” is meant to warn players of an incoming ban, but that isn’t true for everyone. Completely normal players are seeing this strange message, and if you want to keep playing, you’ll need to find a fix fast. For players on PC, there just might be an easy fix. For the rest of it, it can take a little longer — but there’s still hope.

The 1.06 Update for Elden Ring finally nerfs the most hated weapon in the game — the Rivers of Blood Katana. This overpowered weapon was the scourge of PVP players, and its long reign of terror is over. Unsurprisingly, it is still extremely good, but we recommend trying out a few other weapons. There are still lots of ridiculously OP weapons in Elden Ring, and here are 5 of our favorites you should check out. And if you’re feeling crappy because of the Elden Ring nerfs, share your pain with these 10 disappointing weapons that weren’t nearly as cool as we hoped.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | 12 Useful Items To Get First | 16 Best Optional Areas | Fully Upgraded Crimson Flask | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | Fire Giant Boss Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Malenia, Blade of Miquella Boss Guide | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | How To Find Dragonlord Placidusax | Frenzied Flame Ending Guide | Age of the Stars Ending Guide

Inappropriate Activity Error | How To Fix

The “Inappropriate Activity Error” message is appearing for some players after the 1.06 patch. This message is a warning that disallows hackers or cheaters from accessing their character. Naturally, if you’ve altered the game files with cheats or hacks, you will get this message if you play online or when playing through the Steam interface.

If the “Inappropriate Activity Error” appears and you’re unable to load your character (and you haven’t altered the game files in any way) you’ll want to try these fixes.

Verify integrity of game files .

. Right-click on your game in the Steam Library, select Properties -> Local Files

Under Local Files, “Verify integrity of game files…”

This will check to see if your version of the game is missing files. After the update, some players are missing files and may need to check again. Wait for the download to complete and retry — for most players, this seems to fix the issue.

Uninstall & Reinstall

Uninstall your copy of Elden Ring completely. You can choose to keep save files or you can select to “Backup game files” under Properties -> Local Files

Download and install fresh.

If your console version of Elden Ring is causing issues, you may need to follow these steps. Your save files will be retained and will catch up — normally save files are always compatible with the next version but are not backwards compatible with older versions. Wait for Elden Ring to be fully patched before trying again.

This bug may also occur for installing mods or any cheats — even cheats that don’t affect online players and only exist for PVE fans to mess around with. To launch mods, you’ll need to launch Elden Ring through the Installation Folder and use the launcher directly.