MultiVersus Season 1 to Begin Extremely Soon

MultiVersus has been taking the world by storm, and it hasn’t even officially launched yet! Having been in beta since it was first publically available several weeks ago, we’ve learned about upcoming Arcade modes, seen Bugs Bunny nerfed (yep, that’s a thing in 2022), Lebron James joining the roster, and more. Finally, we have a launch date for the full version of the game, and its first season is coming down the pipeline very soon.

In a statement issued via Twitter, the social team declared to the world that the date was incredibly near. “We’re excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with a brand-new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards,” the statement reveals. “We can also confirm Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks!”

We’re excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with a brand-new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards! We can also confirm Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks! #MultiVersus — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 11, 2022

Of course, this news is multi-faceted, with the revelation that Morty, who was initially announced alongside the King (King James, of course), is coming to the game on August 23, 2022. For fans of the game, and of course the mega television series, this is fantastic news, and it continues to build out what is already an impressive roster that could only be made possible due to the game’s parent company.

One more interesting development is, either due to development resource constraints or potentially a strategic decision on behalf of the team and publisher, that the Season 1 additions, as evidenced by Rick and Morty, won’t all be coming on day one in favor of a slower rollout.

“Quick Note: Everything we are bringing to you in Season 1 will not drop on the same day, new modes and content will be spread through the life of the Season. We’ll continue to share dates on all the fun things to come,” the announcement states.

MultiVersus has already accumulated in excess of 10 million players worldwide across all platforms and has taken the world by storm thanks to its incredible crossovers with Smash Bros.-inspired gameplay. With a large roster of IPs at the disposal of WB including Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, everything under the DC superheroes umbrella, and much more, MultiVersus is in a position to grow in ways that few games can, adding inevitable crossovers and partnerships to the mix. Kicking off with the Season 1 launch in just a matter of days, we may suddenly see a serious new contestant going up against Nintendo and Super Smash Bros in ways we’ve never seen before. Until then, we’ll wait to see what else the game has in store for us.

Source