Multiversus Season 1 Goes Live Today with Lots of Changes

The increasingly popular fighting game MultiVersus has finally seen its first season get off the starter blocks after a recent delay. Season One goes live today and brings a number of changes, including some much-needed improvements to the game’s overall balance and missions. Plus, we’ve finally been given a date to expect Rick and Morty to join the roster, which will come as great news to those looking forward to playing as the chaotic cartoon heroes.

The update for MultiVersus Season One takes place over the next week or so, with the first chunk of changes occurring today. The second part of the update will be rolled out in the coming days. First up, the game’s free-to-play characters will be getting a new rotation, which means that those who haven’t paid to unlock some of the game’s characters may get a chance to try out their favorites for free this season. Starting the free-to-play lineup from today will be Arya Stark, Batman, Lebron James, and Steven Universe.

Speaking of characters, some of the game’s more powerful characters, such as Finn, Velma, and Bugs Bunny will be getting nerfed, and some of the game’s less impactful characters, such as Taz and Wonder Woman, will see some enhancements to their skills. This should hopefully address some of the community’s concerns as to the ongoing performance of their characters, although we’ll have to see how this pans out once the update has had some time to be tested by players.

It’s also been revealed that Rick and Morty will be making their grand entrance into MultiVersus pretty soon, on August 23.

Developers Player First Games have also decided to upgrade players’ battle pass XP rewards for winning matches, as well as making it a bit easier for players to achieve the game’s seasonal missions. Some of the most notable patch notes from today’s MultiVersus season one update are right here.

Meta Systems

Free Rotation Characters now have an icon in character select to identify them

Battle Pass XP match rewards increased to 10 for wins and 5 for losses, up from 5 for wins and 3 for losses.

Disabled class-based Battle Pass missions other than for Tanks – Developer Note: Since players might not have access to fighters in specific classes other than Tank (thanks to Wonder Woman), we felt like relying on rerolls was not a reliable enough method to work around those missions.

Lowered the requirements for a number of seasonal missions:

Ringout a player from the top of the map 50 times (previously 75)

Ringout a player from the side of the map 50 times (previously 75)

Ringout a player from the bottom of the map 50 times (previously 75)

Get 50 assists (previously 125)

General Perks

Clear The Air – Increased consistency on perk effect.

We are aware of inconsistencies in this perk’s interaction with Velma’s speech bubbles and Batman’s Batarang. We will address these interactions in a future patch.

Make it Rain, Dog! – Projectile speed is now properly applied to thrown items.

Painted Target – Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage

Retaliation Ready – Reduced unstacked grey health from 3 HP for 3 seconds to 1 HP for 3 seconds

Reduced stacked grey health from 4 HP for 3 seconds to 2 HP for 3 seconds

School Me Once… – Increased consistency on projectile block spawn. Notable – getting hit by Jerry will now spawn a projectile block buff

Slippery When Feint – Fixed an issue where evade distance was not increased on hit cancels

Snowball Effect – Fixed an issue where projectiles weren’t applying bonus damage

Static Electricity – Increased consistency on projectile electric damage application. Notable – thrown items will now apply electricity

For all of the latest character-specific patch notes, check out the MultiVersus website to get an in-depth look at how your favorite fighters have been revamped for the inaugural season.

Source