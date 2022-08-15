Disney’s D23 Expo to Showcase Upcoming Marvel Games

There’s definitely a lot to look forward to in terms of Marvel and Disney content as we head towards the later part of 2022, not least of which is the upcoming Disney D23 Expo, which is taking place in Anaheim, California on September 9, 10 and 11. Those lucky enough to be in attendance at the event will have plenty of exciting fan content to feast their eyes on from all things Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. For those of us unable to be there in person, the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will be available to watch live on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook.

The showcase event will be streamed live across the globe on both Disney and Marvel’s official channels and will be presented by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. To tune in, fans will need to make sure they’re watching on one of these channels on Friday, September 9 at 1 PM PST/ 4 PM EST/ 9 PM BST/ 10 PM CEST. In addition to game reveals, the showcase promises to feature interviews with developers, special guests, and some exclusive giveaways, so it’ll be worth checking out if you’re a fan of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar franchises in general.

As for what kind of games content we can expect from the D23 Expo, Disney has revealed that a variety of announcements, reveals and trailers for “new and upcoming games” will be getting unveiled during the digital showcase. We know that there are a number of Marvel and Disney-based games in the works at the moment, such as Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is set to release on September 6, as well as the recently-postponed Marvel’s Midnight Suns, both of which have been confirmed to be getting another airing during the event. In addition, Disney has shared that fans of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be getting some new content revealed to them. Perhaps most interestingly, the showcase will give viewers a look at the brand new Marvel ensemble game that’s currently in the works at Skydance New Media, which is headed up by Amy Hennig, of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted games.

It’ll be exciting to see what other new games Disney and Marvel have in the pipeline, so we’ll be making sure to keep an eye on the showcase for any new and hopefully surprising announcements. As far as other Marvel projects that are currently in the news, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launched recently and has had the modding treatment on PC from some members of the gaming community already. With Marvel’s Midnight Suns dropping character and gameplay trailers left, right, and center, it may be that we find out the game’s launch date sooner rather than later as well.

You can watch the Disney D23 Disney & Marvel Games Showcase live on Friday, September 9 on the Marvel or Disney YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter channels.

Source