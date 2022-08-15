Ship of Fools Gets a November Release Date

The image is of the upcoming adventure game Ship of Fools

It has been confirmed by Team17 and Fika Productions that the adventure game Ship of Fools has been given a release date. November 22, 2022, is the date that the two studios have nailed down for their sea exploration, roguelite co-op game, and the news also comes with something else too, a brand-new trailer for the upcoming game. Check out the trailer for Ship of Fools below.

The new trailer for Ship of Fools

Team17 is a British video game developer and publisher based in Wakefield, England. The venture was created in December 1990 and is well-known for being the developer behind the beloved Worms series – who doesn’t love a bit of Worms? With a catalog of thousands of Worms games under its belt (it definitely feels like that many anyway), it will be interesting to see what this seafaring game has to offer.

Ship of Fools is a co-op game where you play the Fools – yes, we said that correctly – the only creatures stupid enough to take on the unforgiving sea. The Great Lighthouse use to protect this great Archipelago but has since been destroyed by an envious storm that is heading your way. With your shipmate by your side, you will captain The Stormstrider and begin a perilous journey across the sea. Stand by your cannons, ready the sails, and defeat the monsters that attack your ship, your fate is in your own hands.

This is a game about blasting away your seaborne foes with cannons mightier than the sea itself. Ship of Fools takes inspiration from some modern-day classic roguelite titles and is built for an amazing co-op experience. The only way to succeed in this adventure is by having an unbeatable rapport with your first mate on deck, as you search the seas for trinkets and artifacts that will assist you in your quest to save the world from calamity.

The game’s emphasis is on its co-op feature because you and your buddy must work together; this storm will test every fiber of your friendship and individual resolve, it’s an adventure that is suited for the best and the bravest. You must work together to defend and repair the ship after heavy attacks, and combine item effects in powerful combos, but the most important thing is to always have your friend back because they will always have yours.

Some of the key features of Ship of Fools are as followed:

Frantic nautical combat with another shipmate in co-op or as a solo sailor

Colossal leviathans to challenge the hardiest of sailors

Chart your route through the maps of the Archipelago and brave the Everlasting Storm

Embody one of the unique Fools with special abilities to help you on your journey

100+ trinkets and artifacts to collect and combo for winning strategies

Swashbuckling hand-drawn artwork to put the wind in your sails

Make sure you check out Shop of Fools on November 22 when it is released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Source