70 NEW Xbox Series X|S Games of 2022

2022 is an exciting year for the video game industry. We have a ton of great video games coming out into the marketplace this year. In this list, we’re going to be highlighting just a few games that we think are worth keeping tabs on for the Xbox Series X|S platforms. With that said, don’t put too much focus on the ranking. Most of these games have yet to make the marketplace this year. Likewise, some of these games could very well end up being delayed to 2023.

Disclaimer: Dead Space, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Test Drive: Unlimited Solar Crown, State of Decay 3, Aftermath, Avowed, The Day Before, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Arc Raiders, Redfall, Perfect Dark, The Outer Worlds 2, Fable, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, Crimson Desert was removed as the game is now slated for 2023.

#70 Session: Skate Sim

Release date: September 22, 2022

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developers: Crea-ture Studios, Illogika

Publishers: Crea-ture Studios, Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

There are many skateboarding games out there, but with Session: Skate Sim, they’re trying to recreate the 90s when Skateboarding was at its peak in many ways. This isn’t a game where you are trying to go for the highest score, this is a game where you’re trying to prove your skateboarding worth to the world in the best way possible.

The game was built to use the dual stick controls to have a fun yet accurate take on moving in the skateboarding world. You’ll get to go to iconic locations to shred and do the sickest of moves.

So get on your board and rip it up, the world’s waiting for you kid.

#69 Bright Memory: Infinite

Release date: January 21, 2022

Developer: FYQD Studio

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Publishers: FYQD Studio, Playism

It is the year 2036, and something very wrong is happening in the skies above. Even those sent to study this phenomenon don’t know what’s going on. But what will reign down is a chaos that only you can stop.

In this intense action title, you’ll play as someone who will try and stop the madness, but to do so you’ll need to unleash not just an onslaught of weapons, but vicious combos that will help you take on the monsters and enemies in your way.

This including being able to use swords to repel gunfire, or outfitting guns to fire a very large array of ammo. Will you be able to unlock the mysteries of two different worlds?

#68 MADiSON

Developer: BLOODIOUS GAMES

Publisher: BLOODIOUS GAMES

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X

Release: 2021

Another camera-based game now, MADiSON puts a slight twist on the formula. This time around, you are the one committing the atrocities. Protagonist Luca is the unlucky victim of a demon, possessing him to complete a ritual started long before his time.

Much like the framing of Indigo Prophecy, MADiSON sees players either try and escape the madness they’re being subjected to… or delve further into it. Every character you meet along the was has a motive, or sinister past, and it’s up to Luca to find out what that is. Then, of course, it’s up to the player to decide their fate.

#67 F1 Manager 2022

Release date: August 25, 2022

Developer: Frontier Developments plc

Publisher: Frontier Developments plc

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

As we all know by now, the “manager” titles aren’t just about playing the games, but making sure you can actually run the show in the best way possible.

Because a lot of us THINK we can “run the show”, but can you? For example, in F1® Manager 2022 (which is coming in late August), you’ll get to pick your own F1 team to go and control. At times, you’ll be racing in the series to try and get to the top position, or at the very least, close to it.

Then, in between the races you’ll control every single detail of your team in order to make sure it’s the best-managed F1 team out there. Your performance will dictate how well you do, do you think you have what it takes to impress the board?

#66 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Developer: CyberConnect2

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games

Platform: NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: September 2, 2022

An anime fighting game? How…bizarre.

Yes, we just did that, deal with it! Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most uniquely enduring franchises out there, with its newest anime iteration coming out last year. But in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, you’ll get to put the Jojo’s and their rivals to the test to see who is the very best of the best.

Just how big is the roster here? Well, it absolutely expands through the entire line of Jojo, and as such, you’ll have 50 different characters to choose from!

And true to the diverse nature of the anime, there are a variety of different game modes that you can play in too!

#65 Isonzo

Developer: M2H, BlackMill Games

Publisher: MH2

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

M2H has put out a few historical FPS games into the marketplace. However, their next big release is Isonzo. This is a game set within World War I as you battle within the Italian Front. Developers strive to provide an authentic experience, so this means getting the scenery down correctly along with the different weapons, battlefields, war-torn buildings, and uniforms. We’re sure if you played WWI Tannenberg and WWI Verdun, you have an idea of how the game will play. Both titles were also historical FPS experiences that featured the Western Front and Eastern Front. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on the official release date to come out regarding just when we’ll get our hands on the Isonzo installment.

#64 Tunic

Developer: Andrew Shouldice

Publisher: Finji

Platform: X/S, PC, XBO

Release: March 16, 2022

We’ve been waiting on Tunic for a good little while now. It’s easy to spot the inspiration that went into this game. The developer behind the project, Andrew Shouldice, is developing a game for fans of the classic action-adventure franchise, The Legend of Zelda. In Tunic, players are taking the role of a fox that wakes up on a mysterious beach. Armed with a sword, players are tasked with exploring the land, finding different treasure, powerful items, and battling against the colossus creatures that roam the area. As you progress through the game, secrets of the island will be unveiled. Visually the game is just like the classic installments of The Legend of Zelda. Players are getting an isometric gameplay experience, and best yet, the game is slated for a release this March. So you might not have to wait very long to get a chance to try Tunic out for yourself.

#63 Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Release date: July 8, 2022

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Developers: BNE Entertainment, Monkey Craft, Monkeycraft

Publishers: BNE Entertainment, Namco Bandai Games America Inc.

Let’s be honest here, when it comes to remasters, you can take them or leave them. It honestly just depends on the quality and what the title is. For many right now though, they’re very excited that the Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series came out in July. Because these are a pair of games that people haven’t been able to enjoy for a long time, and now, they can on modern consoles and with some visual improvements.

Join Klonoa and his friends as they try and save their world from dark threats in this classic set of 3D platformers! Trust us, the nostalgia is worth it here.

#62 Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Publisher: Ebb Software

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: October 22, 2022

Scorn is a first-person horror title that throws players into a nightmarish world. We don’t even know the premise for this game, as it looks to be a title that’s made to let players interpret what’s going on as they progress through the campaign. With that said, the game is set up in a non-linear map filled with enemies and puzzles to solve. Players can also expect a survival horror element to this game since the developers have stated that Scorn will feature limited inventory with ammo management. Ultimately, that means knowing just when to use resources you gather and when to avoid confrontations.

#61 Two Point Campus

Developer: Two Point Studios

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: NS, X/S, PS4, PS5, XBO, PC

Release: 2022

The Two Point Hospital games are always fun, lighthearted experiences. This year we’re getting Two Point Campus, where the goal is for players to build up the university of their dreams. You’ll build up everything from the decor and fauna outside of the buildings to the innards of each structure. There are housing to take care of, professors to hire, and student needs to be mindful of. Although, the campus itself might be a bit more unique to what you’d find today. Players will build up campuses made specifically for certain professions. For example, you might craft a school aimed for knights to a location where chefs can learn how to create the perfect giant pizza. If you ever played a Two Point game before, like the modern Two Point Hospital, you know exactly what you’re in for. However, right now, all we know is that the developers are pushing to get Two Point Campus out into the marketplace at some point this year.

#60 OlliOlli World

Developer: Roll7

Publisher: Private Division, Take-Two Interactive

Platforms: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: February 8, 2022

The OlliOlli series is a popular platformer skateboarding game, and we recently received the third major installment. OlliOlli World is another simple to play skateboarding platform game where players take to Radlandia. Just as before, you’ll attempt to make a successful run, pulling of tracks on an intense course. Gather up enough tricks to reach a high score, complete side quests, and attempt to reach the end of the course.

#59 Soul Hackers 2

Developer: Atlus

Publisher: Atlus, Sega

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC, X/S, PS5

Release: August 26, 2022

On the surface, the nation of Japan seems perfectly fine, and is perfectly fine with consuming their electronic entertainment that is blocking them from seeing the truth. A secret war is brewing, and someone needs to stop it.

That someone would be Aion, a digital program that realizes that the end of the world is near, so she creates a set of warriors to fight for both her and humanity and sends them out to fight the demons that are coming.

You won’t just be fighting in this take on Japan, but investigating in to learn more about what is coming, and whether it can be stopped.

#58 Martha is Dead

Developer: LKA

Publisher: Wired Productions

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: February 24, 2022

Martha is Dead is a psychological horror game set in 1944 Italy. The body of a young woman named Martha was discovered. As her twin, Giulia is forced to deal with the trauma of loss as she ventures to find the truth of what happened. Players can expect a deep and dark narrative as they progress through the game. Fortunately, this psychological thriller then you’ll be able to pick this game up within the end of February.

#57 Thymesia

Developer: OverBorder Studio

Publisher: Team17

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: NA

Thymesia tells a narrative of a kingdom that once thrived through alchemy. However, the kingdom soon found that the cost of alchemy was far too great, and now the lands have been flooded with monsters. Death and decay are all that’s left, but you’re not going down without a fight. In this game, players are taking on the role of a protagonist who is fighting to give humanity a second chance. You can expect a fast-paced combat action RPG experience when the title comes out. However, we’re not sure when the game will launch into the marketplace. Initially, the developers had planned for a 2021 release, but that was eventually pushed into sometime later this year.

#56 Cult of the Lamb

Release date: August 11, 2022

Developer: Massive Monster

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, macOS, Microsoft Windows

…full warning…this one is pretty nuts, ok? Like…it’s really weird.

In Cult of the Lamb, you play as…wait for it…a lamb. And not just a lamb, a lamb that was saved from death by a stranger who only asks for one thing in return…for the lamb to start a cult in their name.

…what could possibly go wrong with that path?

Regardless of that answer, the lamb must go into various woodland areas and create a cult for themselves, full of followers who will do anything for them. That includes going and killing non-believers and other cults.

Like we said, this game is nuts, but if you’re willing to give it a try, this wacky fantasy adventure might just be for you.

#55 Grounded

Release date: September 27, 2022 Full Release

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows

Perspective is honestly everything if you think about it. And Grounded gives you that unique perspective in this co-op adventure game where you and three others will be shrunk to the size of an ant in your backyard, and forced to survive while dealing with threats that are very much new thanks to your new perspective.

Yes, we’re talking about insects, among other things. What you do in the game will affect how the insects view you, and whether they’ll attack.

But there’s more than just bugs out in the backyard. There’s a deep mystery that’ll lead you to unique spots and meet unique characters. So if you’re not too big to be little, jump into Grounded and see all it has to offer.

#54 Tribes of Midgard

Release date: August 16, 2022 (XBO, NS, X/S)

Developers: Norsfell, Norsfell Games Inc.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Gearbox Publishing, Norsfell Games Inc.

For those that want a challenge that’ll truly never end, you’ll want to get Tribes of Midgard. In this title, you’ll play as a tribe of Vikings who in every “round” of gameplay will be dropped into a randomized world with nothing to their name. You’ll have to venture out, get resources, weapons, armor, and knowledge and then try and stop the Ragnarok that is coming!

After you die, how well you do will determine the bonuses and rewards you get so you can do better in the next round, and the one after that, and so on.

Last as long as you can each time, upgrade your tribesmen and yourself so you can last longer, and do all you can to uphold your promise to the gods!

#53 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Developer: Tribute Games

Publisher: Dotemu

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had quite a lengthy history of video game releases. However, those earlier beat ‘em up titles are held up above the rest for fans of the original IP. Dotemu has been working on past IPs and giving them new releases such as Streets of Rage 4, Windjammers 2, and now the iconic TMNT franchise. With Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, players are getting the old-school side-scrolling brawler with pixelated visuals to look like a classic SNES title release. Players will be taking the role of their favorite turtle or even April O’Neil and Splinter as they battle against the Foot Clan. Fans can also expect to see past favorite enemy characters, whether it’s Shredder, Krag, or Bebop and Rocksteady.

#52 No More Heroes 3

Release date: October 11, 2022

Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Grasshopper Manufacture, Marvelous, XSEED Games

The No More Heroes franchise has always been one that is over the top and insane in the best of ways. Not the least of which is because the games are made by none other than Suda 51. So the real question here is, what does the series have left for us?

Well, that would be aliens. Because when aliens fall from the sky and try to take over, Travis Touchdown comes down and has to defeat them all to be the very best once again. Use your trusty beam saber and a variety of other gear and abilities in order to take them down one by one.

Welcome to the garden of insanity, we hope you enjoy your stay.

#51 DokeV

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

DokeV will catch the eye simply from its stunning visuals. This game is coming from Pearl Abyss, the developers behind Black Desert, and the upcoming Crimson Desert. However, you won’t find DokeV to be an MMO. It’s actually set to be an open-world action-adventure game. We don’t have too many details about the game, but creature collecting is at the heart of the gameplay experience. In this world, we’re gathering Dokebi, which are creatures that pop up in the world power through people’s dreams. These critters will fight alongside our protagonist as we venture around the world, meet NPCs, take on quests, and explore new interesting areas. With the developers also pushing out Crimson Desert into the marketplace, it should be interesting to see if they can manage both game releases within 2022.

#50 Dawn of the Monsters

Developer: 13AM Games

Publisher: WayForward

Platform: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

If you enjoyed the classic massive monster movies or otherwise known as kaiju’s, then Dawn of the Monsters is worth checking out. This game is a brawler where players go through massive monster battles throughout the cities. These creatures have invaded our planet, and now it’s up to DAWN to save the day. The Defense Alliance Worldwide Network has its own set of giant combatants to fight against these beasts. Fortunately, you don’t have to do it alone. A two-player cooperative game mode allows players to battle against these behemoth monsters together.

#49 Outcast 2 – A New Beginning

Developer: Appeal Studios

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Outcast is a rather old game at this point. The title launched back in 1999, and fans expected a sequel to come out shortly after. However, that didn’t happen, and it’s taken the IP until 2022 before fans receive Outcast 2 – A new Beginning. If you didn’t get the chance to play this initial game release back in 1999, you could dabble with the remake that came out a few years ago called Outcast: Second Contact. This upcoming installment will be putting players back into the role of Cutter Slade, who discovers the planet of Adelpha is being used by a robotic force for all its resources. We’re expecting this third-person shooter to come out into the marketplace within 2022, but for now, we’re left waiting on an actual launch date to be unveiled.

#48 Nobody Saves The World

Developer: DrinkBox Studios

Publisher: DrinkBox Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: January 18, 2022

This action RPG is a dungeon crawler that allows players to transform into a slug, ghost, dragon, or many other forms. Nobody Saves the World is from the creators of the popular Guacamelee and boasts a review score of 92% on Steam.

The key features of this game include transforming into over 15 distinct forms, mixing and matching abilities, going on some unconventional quests, and exploring dungeons. Nobody Saves the World is available now on Steam and Xbox consoles.

#47 Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Developer: tri-ace

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: October 27, 2022

The Star Ocean franchise thrived more in the late 1990s through the early 2000s. However, after 2003’s Star Ocean: Till the End of Time, the trend saw this IP go several years before a new game release. The last title to come out was back in 2016, and now this year, we’ll finally get our hands on Star Ocean: The Divine Force. While we know the game is coming out into the marketplace this year, details are a bit scarce.

Fortunately, this will be a standalone experience, so you don’t have to back and play through the previous installments to understand what is happening in The Divine Force. From what we know so far, this game will have two protagonists to go through the campaign with. We’re following Raymond from a highly advanced planet as he crashes down on a new, unfamiliar planet. Here we’ll be introduced to Laeticia, a crown princess of the nearby kingdom.

#46 Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: PC, X/S, XBO

Release: July 19, 2022

If you were someone who thought, “You know, I just wish Forza Horizon 5 was a bit more fun and over the top”, then you’re about to get your wish. Because Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC is the perfect pack to get in order to unleash your inner child and their creativity upon the world.

In the game, you’ll be able to build upon the version of Mexico that is presented with your own custom Hot Wheels tracks. All the while being able to drive 10 new cars inspired by Hot Wheels rides. You can even play with other people’s tracks to see what they have built!

So what are you waiting for? Strap in and have fun!

#45 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Dawn of Ragnarok DLC

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5, PS4, XBO

Release: March 10, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has teased many connections to the pantheon of Norse gods, and wanted you to really feel what it was like to be “one of their spawn” via the Viking Eivor. But now, in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Dawn of Ragnarok DLC, you’ll actually get to be one of the gods!

Because in this DLC, you’ll play as Odin himself through Eivor, and journey through the Norse 9 realms in order to save your son Balder, take down the frost giants and the fire demons, and bring peace to the realms before Ragnarok is unleashed upon all of it!

You’ll have divine power and might, but will it be enough in the end?

#44 Lies of P

Developer: Round 8 Studio, Neowiz Games

Publisher: Neowiz Games

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: NA

We’ve all heard the children’s tale of Pinocchio. However, now we’re getting a far darker narrative in the Lies of P. Within this game, players are taking the role of Pinocchio, who seeks to become a real human. However, the journey is challenging, and you can expect a Souls-like combat experience. It’s all about knowing when to strike, dodge, and parry. Throughout the game, you’re searching for Mr. Geppetto, but the city has become its own little slice of hell. You’ll need to carefully navigate the streets and endure unspeakable horrors if you ever stand a chance at losing your mechanical body for good. However, we know that this game will have multiple endings depending on your actions throughout the campaign.

#43 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Release date: October 28, 2022

Developer: Infinity Ward

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S

Publishers: Activision

What is there to say about the Call of Duty franchise that hasn’t been noted by others at this point? You absolutely know what you’re getting in the game just by playing it. And this isn’t even the first time we’ve had a Modern Warfare 2!

But, it is one that will have a new story, updated graphics, and so on, and clearly they feel confident enough to make a “replay” of what happened before just making it better. You can expect a worldly campaign, and of course the multiplayer is going to be something that you’ll want to check out and play with friends.

As sad and ironic as it is at points, sometimes the familiar is what people like best.

#42 The Quarry

Release date: June 10, 2022

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: 2K Sports, 2K Games

Horror games in the genre are not exactly what people picture at times. Mainly in that they try REALLY hard to go for scares and sometimes it fails. Also, the narrative is usually pretty fantastical. But in The Quarry, a more narrative-focused and low-key approach is taken for the most part.

You play as a set of teenagers who are camp counselors at a camp that they stay a bit too long at. This leads to a series of events that you help dictate and will feel the consequences of. Everything you do could have a life or death choice down the road. Who lives and who dies will be chosen by you whether you realize it or not.

But fear not, you can try and “undo” those deaths…if you do the right things of course.

#41 Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

Developer: Koei Tecmo Games

Publisher: Koei Tecmo Games

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, PS5, NS

Release: February 15, 2022

Dynasty Warriors has a new game coming into the marketplace in Western markets. Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires doesn’t change up the formula too much. If you played a Dynasty Warriors game in the past, you know what to expect here. With that said, the developers did make this game a bit smaller rather than giving players an open world. So you’ll have smaller stages to battle within, but the reception has been a bit mixed so far. It’s been available on the PC since December of 2021, but that’s without the proper translation in-game text. That’s coming alongside the release for console platforms in the western marketplace on February 15, 2022.

#40 Temtem

Release date: September 6, 2022 Full Release

Developer: Crema

Publisher: Humble Bundle

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Yes, we know that Temtem has been around for a while, but it’s got a new update coming soon so let’s just enjoy it, ok?

This Pokemon ripof…we mean Pokemon-like title will have you exploring a set of islands in order to catch em’al…we mean collecting a variety of monsters for you to train and battle with.

The key thing here is that there are players all around you. So you’ll get to battle with others at almost any time, trade with them, and do your best to get all the creatures of this world.

So get in the game and get ready for your adventure that’ll expand even more soon enough.

#39 The DioField Chronicle

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: September 22, 2022

What happens when a war engulfs all that is in its sights? A group of unexpected warriors will change the world, of course! But will it be for the better, or the worse?

In The DioField Chronicle, you’ll get to play as a group of mercenaries known as the Blue Fox, and the story will progress based on not just what you do, but the choices you make that’ll affect the true fate of the entire land.

The game also goes deep in its combat ensuring that the terrain will affect everything you do from movements to attacks and so on. All while doing it in real-time battles.

History is waiting to see what you will do, so make your choices on the battlefield and see what the land is like afterward.

#38 Steelrising

Developer: Spiders

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: September 8, 2022

Steelrising is set within the 1700s during the French revolution. When King Louis XVI began to terrorize the citizens, an engineer crafts up a mechanical warrior called Aegis. Here, you’ll be taking the role of Aegis as you attempt to take down the King’s mechanical army and end the revolutionary war bloodshed. We haven’t seen too much of the game, but being a mechanical protagonist, it will be interesting to see if we’ll be able to craft and make some upgrades to buff yourself for the next big battle and onslaught of enemies you’ll face again.

#37 Weird West

Developer: WolfEye Studios

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: March 31, 2022

Weird West is an upcoming title set in the old wild west. Players are taking the role of a hero living through the harsh land. However, during your journey, you’ll find that mythical creatures thrive alongside the lawmen and gunslingers. This is a dark fantasy reimagining of the classic western frontier storyline. You’ll meet different characters and move through the story making decisions that will adapt the narrative. We know that there are five bounty hunters; meanwhile, your actions will have a lasting effect. There’s permadeath here, so you might find some companions will die. This means you’ll have to think carefully about your actions before going into an are guns blazing.

#36 Endless Dungeon

Developer: Amplitude Studios

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, PS5, NS

Release: NA

Endless Dungeon is a rogue-lite game that follows a shipwrecked hero. You’re among a group stranded within space where you’re venturing to uncover loot from a long-abandoned space station. In your party of treasure hunters, you’ll venture into the unknown seeking a quick payday. Blast your way through countless swarms of hostile alien creatures, uncover precious gear, and attempt to leave before you’re left stranded in a never-ending space void. This game is currently in development, but for now, it’s a bit of a mystery just when we’ll be getting our hands on the title.

#35 Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS4, NS, X/S, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical RPG where the game is based around an older 1990s comic book series. Overall, the game focuses on Hydra awakening Lilith, the mother of all demons. It’s an uphill battle to stop this demonic beast from destroying all humanity. Fortunately, one hero could potentially save the day, and that’s The Hunter. An offspring of Lilith, players, will lead a group of Marvel’s toughest heroes as they attempt to kill off Lilith. However, at the moment, we don’t have a specific date attached to the project just yet.

#34 Elex II

Developer: Piranha Bytes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC

Release: March 1, 2022

Fans of the first Elex title will have a new game to pick up this year. Elex II will once again see players taking the role of Jax in this action RPG. Here, a new invasion is hitting the planet, and for humanity to stand a chance, you’ll need to get all the different factions to join together. Of course, depending on your actions, you might have some companions leaving your group or even being killed. It’s another open-world experience as well, so there’s plenty of exploration as you battle for your planet’s survival in this post-apocalyptic journey. You can also play through this game if you haven’t picked up Elex, but it might be worth going back to get a bit more backstory to the characters and world.

#33 Persona 5 Royal

Release date: October 21, 2022 X/S, PC

Developers: Atlus, P Studio

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Atlus, SEGA of America

Persona 5 Royal is something that many of you are already familiar with if you had a PS4/5. But now, it’s coming to other platforms like PC and all we can say is…IT’S ABOUT TIME!!!

For those who don’t know, the story of the game is that you are a young man accused of a crime and you find out that there is darkness festering in the hearts of many. You help form a group known as the Phantom Thieves to try and root out this darkness.

You’ll travel into the hearts of others, unlock abilities and new Personas, and travel the world to make friends and relationships.

It’s time to experience the game that made Persona a household name!

#32 Grid legends

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: EA

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Grid is about to receive a fifth game in the franchise. Grid Legends is an upcoming racing game. You’ll find over a hundred tracks to race through, different circuits featuring Brands Hatch, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Suzuka International Racing Course, among others. Meanwhile, over a hundred different vehicles ranging from touring cars, semi-trailer trucks, drift cars, and even electric vehicles will be available for players to pick through. Players will also find that Grid Legends will have a story mode to go through rather than just racing through different matches.

#31 SpellForce 3 Reforced

Developer: Grimlore Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC

Release: March 8, 2022

SpellForce 3 launched back in 2017, a prequel to the first game release of the franchise, SpellForce: The Order of Dawn. Overall, it’s an RTS title that received an upgraded version back in 2021 for the PC. However, we’re finally getting the game on console platforms in 2022. In this game, you’ll create your own hero and are tossed into a fantasy world. The year is 518, and the Mage Wars have finally ended, with the kingdom coming out victorious. However, this victory is short-lived. There is new chaos among the lands. War-torn towns struggle, refugees seek shelter, and a deadly plague has surfaced. Mages are still being blamed for the land’s downfall since the war ended. Here, players can choose what side to align with, build up a party, and go through an epic journey as you unravel the truth of what’s going on.

#30 Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion

Publisher: Rebellion

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

You’re likely already aware of the Sniper Elite franchise, as it’s been around for quite a long time, and a new installment is coming this year. With the new franchise chapter, Sniper Elite 5 will follow the gameplay mechanics and settings that you’re used to with the past installments. Here you’re still battling against Nazis with more focus on taking them out through a high-powered rifle. It’s a very tactical-focused game with a campaign to throw you in different environment locations. These games have always been a solid hit with fans, and expectations are set high for the new game after Sniper Elite 4 launched back in 2017.

#29 Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Developer: Dimps

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PC, PS4, NS, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an upcoming multiplayer game that pins a group of survivors having to escape an area that an enemy is patrolling. It’s quite a bit like Dead by Daylight, in a sense. A single player controls the enemy, in this case, they’ll take control of iconic Dragon Ball villains like Cell. Meanwhile, survivor players have to complete a series of tasks to escape the area. We’re sure that you’ll already be familiar with the gameplay concept. This time we’re just adding in the theme based around Dragon Ball Z IP. Of course, now we’re wondering just how many characters will end up getting added into the mix after launch. If you’re a fan of the IP, this is likely a great party game to play with some friends online.

#28 CrossfireX

Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Smilegate Entertainment

Publisher: Smilegate

Platform: XBO, X/S

Release: February 10, 2022

Crossfire is received a new installment. CrossfireX is a free-to-play FPS title where you’re getting a military shooter somewhat similar to the likes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The game is already available so you don’t have to wait to dive into CrossfireX. However, with that said, there is a campaign attached that won’t be connected to the free-to-play portion of the game. Instead, the campaign will have different operations for players to go through while showcasing why two private military factions are in a conflict. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that the campaign portion of the game is coming from Remedy Entertainment, while Smilegate Entertainment is handling the free-to-play portion.

#27 Chrono Odyssey

Developer: Npixel, Gameplex Co

Publisher: Npixel Co

Platforms: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Chrono Odyssey is an upcoming MMORPG described as a Spacetime fantasy gameplay experience. Details are a bit light, but the game was first introduced to the public back in December of 2020. From what we know, players are working with a special organization called Idraiginn that’s waging a massive war against twelve gods. Developers are crafting the game up to feature large-scale battles, a vast world to explore, and immersive stories to go through. Although, for now, it’s a waiting game to see when we’ll actually get our hands on the title.

#26 Shadow Warrior 3

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2022

The Shadow Warrior has been a wacky FPS experience where players take the role of Lo Wang. Player’s will use a wide range of weaponry from melee katanas to firearms. The Shadow Warrior gameplay is an over-the-top fast-paced, action-packed experience. This time around, Lo Wang is partnering up with Orochi Zilla as an ancient dragon was accidentally awakened, leaving humanity in need of a hero.

If you’re a fan of past games, you will find that developers, Flying Wild Hog, have brought in new traversal mechanics. You’ll get wall runs, double jumps, and air dash, along with a grapple hook system to get Lo Wang from one area of the map. While the third installment is coming, this is a franchise that’s best to go back and play if you’re new to the series. There were plenty of references from the first game within Shadow Warrior 2, which might also be a similar case for the upcoming third installment.

#25 Gungrave Gore

Developer: Iggymob

Publisher: Prime Matter, Koch Media

Platforms: X/S, PS4, XBO, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Gungrave has been around for a good while, but in 2022 we’re getting a new installment. Gungrave Gore is a new standalone story for both veteran fans and newcomers to the IP. We’re once again stepping into the role of Grave, a deadly hitman who lacks emotion and memories. Within this installment, we’re venturing to Scumland as you attempt to extinguish the drug SEED. If you’re familiar with the IP, you know that this is a fast-paced and gore-filled experience. Grave will use his trusty sidearms to blast away enemies. However, you’re also armed with a makeshift coffin that is transformed into a massive melee weapon.

#24 The King of Fighters XV

Developer: SNK

Publisher: SNK, Koch Media

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S

Release: February 17, 2022

If you’re a fan of fighting games, especially through the 1990s and early 2000’s you’ve likely played The King of Fighters. It was a hit arcade fighting game franchise with a rather lengthy history of releases. But, the IP has been a bit dormant after 2010. It wasn’t until 2016 that The King of Fighters XIV finally launched, and now this year, we’re getting the next thrilling release. The King of Fighters XV will continue on the narrative from the previous title. However, the real focus here is the actual 3-on-3 team battles as players will receive a new fast-paced fight experience. We know that there are forty different playable characters, and developers have already planned out additional fighters to enter the marketplace through DLC.

#23 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Lego games are always a popular hit as they offer a parody of the source material suitable for all ages. We’ve seen Lego Star Wars games released in the past, but in 2022 we’re getting Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This game will put players through the entire Skywalker saga with all nine episodes. We know that players can jump between whatever episode they like, but each will carry different iconic moments from the game to play through. Combat was also tweaked since the last Lego Star Wars games were released. You can expect more combos with lightsabers, but you’ll also have blasters and the use of Force.

#22 Assetto Corsa Competizione

Developer: Kunos-Simulazioni

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: February 24, 2022 X/S, PS5

Fans often recommend a few racing sims to check out. If you’re a fan of more realistic simulation racing games, one game to check into is Assetto Corsa Competizione. This game launched initially back in 2019, but it’s since been put out on different platforms over the years. This year, we’re actually getting the game on both the Xbox Series X/S along with the PlayStation 5. Specializing in GT3 and GT4 cars, players can race offline through AI or opt for more competition racing matches with other players. Developers strive to deliver an authentic racing experience. Every circuit was carefully replicated, paying to as much detail as possible. Even the different control devices for your vehicles like ABS, engine ignition, and ECU mapping are available for player management.

#21 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a game that you’ll likely want to pick up if you’re previously enjoyed Warhammer: Vermintide 2. The game is set up the same as you’re getting a four-player cooperative action game. In this particular installment, players are taking on the role of an Imperial Guardsman who is dealing with Chaos infiltration. You’ll get to customize your skills and load out, but we’re dealing with more gunplay than melee combat in this title. Unfortunately, at the moment, we don’t have a release date for this game. After it was revealed in 2020, the plan was to bring the game into the marketplace in 2021. However, the developers have since pushed the game back due to the worldwide health pandemic. At the current moment of writing this description, it looks like we can expect Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to launch into the marketplace within the Spring of this year.

#20 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Boss Team Games

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: February 2022

Evil Dead: The Game is another multiplayer-focused title. In this game, we’re dealing with a group of survivors who has to stop a portal. In addition, we have to stop evil demonic creatures from flooding into our realm, which means completing different tasks. If you’re familiar with games like Dead by Daylight, you would have a better idea of what to expect here. Players are either a part of the survivors, while one player typically leads the demonic invasion. This should be a great party game online, especially if you’re a fan of the Evil Dead franchise. Unfortunately, the game was hit with a few delays as it was intended to launch back in 2021 but should finally hit the marketplace this May.

#19 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Set in the Old West, there are far more sinister enemies to face in Evil West than the typical bandit gunslinger. In this game, a vampire legion has burst into our realm, and it’s left humanity fighting for their life after these ghouls and bloodthirsty demonic beasts swarm the land. Players are stepping into the boots of an agent who works for a special organization that deals with these unnatural paranormal cases. You’re the last stand essentially to rid this world from the vampire swarm. Using different high-tech weaponry, you’ll duke it out with these critters as you purge America free from these little devils.

#18 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 22, 2022

Destiny 2 fans are getting the sixth expansion into the marketplace this year. Initially, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen was set to launch into the marketplace in 2021. However, the game was pushed back due to the pandemic. This expansion will be centered around Savathûn, the sister of Oryx, the antagonist from Destiny’s The Taken King expansion. Players can expect a new narrative campaign alongside new PvP maps, gear, weapons, and even a raid with the expansion. We’re sure that quite a few fans anticipate this release. However, it might become bittersweet as we know Sony will soon own Bungie. That could mean Destiny will end up a PlayStation exclusive going forward.

#17 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

The Lord of the Rings is getting a significant resurgence this year. We have a brand new premium television series coming out based within the IP. However, alongside it will be the launch of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This game will take place well before the events of The Hobbit, where you’re taking the role of Gollum. Unfortunately, we’re still a bit light in terms of information about the game. Still, we know that this is a harsh world for Gollum to live within, and you’ll need to use your wit and stick to the shadows as you attempt to avoid the detection of hostile orcs within the world.

#16 Project Eve

Developer: Shift Up Corporation

Publisher: Shift Up Corporation

Platform: PC, XBO, PS4, PS5

Release: NA

Not to be confused with the Parasite Eve IP, Project Eve is a new game coming from Shift Up. The game doesn’t have too many details out just yet. Furthermore, it’s a bit of a mystery regarding the platforms Project Eve will be launching on. We might see this end up a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive, but when initially unveiled, the game was slated for Xbox consoles and the PC platform. With that said, this is an action-packed third-person title. The game is set in the not-so-distant future where humanity has fled Earth. An alien invasion has struck down and claimed the planet. Players are taking Eve’s role, a paratrooper seeking to fight back and reclaim Earth from the otherworldly enemy. The gameplay certainly looks fast-paced and inspired through titles like Devil May Cry and Bayonetta. We don’t have a release date just yet either, but hopefully, this year will at the very least provide some new details about the game.

#15 Sonic Frontiers

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: 2022

Sonic Frontiers is the next major Sonic the Hedgehog game coming out, and it will be a bit different. We’ve only seen one trailer for this game so far, but it looks like we’re getting an open-world gameplay experience. Sonic will be exploring this world and its different terrains while battling against the slew of enemies that show up. However, just what all the game will entail remains a mystery at this point. Quite a few fans have compared this game with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but for now, we’re left waiting on the developers to bring out more marketing materials.

#14 Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Developer: Black Forest Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: NA

Destroy All Humans! received a revival in 2020 after the initial game franchise was first brought out into the marketplace in 2005. This is an action-adventure game where players take the role of an alien called Crypto. Set during the 1950s, the Destroy All Humans! 2020 release saw Crypto harvesting human DNA while equipped with vast alien weaponry. Later this year, we’ll be getting a remake of Destroy All Humans! 2. This title will once again put players into the role of Crypto, but this time the game is set during the 1960s. Crypto is on a pathway fueled by revenge as the KGB has blown up his mothership. Here you’ll use the flying saucer to travel around the world, stopping at different fictional cities as you create mayhem and take humanity out.

#13 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: NA

It’s been a long time coming now, but Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is getting ready to receive a sequel. The initial third-person shooter hack and slash game launched back in 2011. We know the sequel is in the works, where players are once again tossed into the role of a Space Marine. Here you’ll battle against the hordes of Tyranids. You’re humanity’s last hope of driving back the sinister force into the night. However, we’re still waiting on more information to come out. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was only first unveiled during The Game Awards 2021, and we’re not given a release date just yet, but we’re hopeful that 2022 won’t wrap without the upcoming Space Marine sequel hitting the marketplace. At the very least, we should hear more about the game later on within the year.

#12 Saints Row

Developer: Volition

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: August 23, 2022

Saints Row is a massive video game franchise, and it’s been dormant for a few years now. Fortunately, that’s changing as a reboot of sorts is coming to the IP. The new upcoming Saints Row game will put you into a new location in the American Southwest. Here, you’re following a group of new criminals striving to break through and claim territory. Longtime fans were quite vocal initially when this game was first announced, but the development team is pressing on. We should hear more about what all Saints Row will entail. However, the game is slated to launch this summer, so we should jump back into the world of crime later this year.

#11 Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: NA

Atomic Heart is an upcoming FPS set in an alternative 1955 timeline. Here the Soviet Union is thriving with technological advances. Players are stepping into the role of a mentally-unstable KGB agent called P-3. Here, the government tasks P-3 to figure out what’s going on with a facility that recently went quiet. Upon arrival, you’ll deal with machines that have gone rogue. You’ll need to gather whatever scraps you’ll find along the way to tweak your weapons further to fight against these enemies, all while scavenging for clues of what happened before your arrival.

#10 Little Devil Inside

Developer: Neostream Interactive

Publisher: Neostream Interactive

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Little Devil Inside is an upcoming action-adventure game that puts players into an alternative 19th-century world. In this game, players are taking the role of a hired swordsman tasked with venturing through the world to collect supernatural incidents for a researcher. The game is described to be an open world with exploration and survival. Throughout the game, players will have to cook and acquire resources to keep their vitals up. Meanwhile, they’ll also have different weapons ranging from swords, bombs, and guns. Of course, right now, we’re still waiting on the official release date for the game as it’s only slated to launch at the end of this year.

#9 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Developer: Koei Tecmo Games, Team Ninja

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 18, 2022

Final Fantasy has been around for ages at this point. The video game franchise has continued to thrive over the years. However, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin takes players back to the beginning. Overall, the game is a different take on the first game with inspirations for certain plot points. We’ll get more insight into the Warriors of Light while players are taking the role of a man named Jack Garland. You’ll find Jack is fueled with the need to destroy Chaos, which became quite a meme when the initial trailer came out for this game.

Regardless, it looks like we’ll still get an action RPG experience here like the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Although, how this game will hold up against other iconic titles remains a mystery. We’ll be getting our hands on this game within March of this year. Fortunately, it’s not a game that will make you go back to replace the first Final Fantasy installment. But again, this is not a remake of the first title either.

#8 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Platform: PC, NS, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence delivered a narrative-driven adventure game with stealth elements. Set in medieval times, players took the role of a young girl named Amicia, who looked after her younger brother named Hugo. Early on into the game, we find that Hugo has a strange blood curse that essentially controls the black plague. Seeking to use this power, the French Inquisition troops chart off to find Hugo by any means necessary. It’s an emotional storyline, and it ultimately ends with the siblings once again trying to find a peaceful new homestead. However, with A Plague Tale: Requiem, we’re getting a new storyline where the duo seeks out a mysterious island that may hold the key to curing Hugo.

#7 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 25, 2022

Borderlands fans are getting a spin-off game in 2022 with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. With that said, you don’t have to play the past Borderlands games to enjoy this title. Players here are going through a fantasy title where you’ll follow Tiny Tina through a new D&D style experience. Here you’ll go on a high fantasy adventure full of mythical creatures to battle. But this time, you’ll have more spellcasting and melee focus combat. This is still a gameplay experience that will be aimed at multiplayer focus. There might not be much in terms of guns here, but we can still expect a ton of weapon loot to acquire throughout the campaign.

#6 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

While we enjoy a good Batman game, Gotham Knights won’t have you stepping into the role of the Dark Knight. Instead, this game has players going through a narrative where Bruce Wayne is killed off. A message gets sent off to his closest allies, Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing, asking them to keep Gotham City safe. With the Bat no longer in the picture, Gotham is up for grabs as criminal scum heads into the area to claim their piece of the land. Meanwhile, Gotham Knights has players taking each character’s role as they battle off some of Batman’s biggest enemies. However, a new criminal organization force has made its way into Gotham. The Court of Owls is getting their first big video game debut after their appearance in Batman The New 52 comic book series run.

#5 Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Hogwarts Legacy will toss players into the Harry Potter universe. This action RPG takes place before the events of the Harry Potter novels as its set within the late 1800s. Here, players are going through a game where you’re stepping into the role of a newly accepted student to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Within the game, players will get to freely explore the school and nearby grounds, tame mythical creatures, attend classes, along with learning new spells. Unfortunately, information at the time of writing this description is still a bit scarce. Regardless, quite a few anticipated players want to see just what the game will entail and how this connects to the game we lore as we know it thus far.

#4 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios

Publisher: Krafton

Platform: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2022

There are a ton of comparisons being drawn up between The Callisto Protocol and Dead Space. In fact, the person responsible for Dead Space, Glen Schofield, is bringing out The Callisto Protocol. This upcoming title is set within the PUBG: Battleground universe but set in the distant future. Players are taking the role of a prisoner en route to Black Iron, a facility located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. However, an alien parasite has burst into the transport ship before landing, which might give our protagonist a second chance at freedom. At the moment, we’re still waiting on some gameplay footage to come out to see just how closely the game will resemble Glen’s past mega-hit survival horror experience.

#3 Forza Motorsport

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: NA

While Sony has the Gran Turismo franchise for racing simulation games, Microsoft fans have Forza. The franchise has been around since the original Xbox console platform. Over the years, we’ve seen several installments released alongside the Horizon series. For a more accurate simulation experience, players will want to stick with Forza Motorsport, and we know another game is in the works. While the previous entry was Forza Motorsport 7, this new game is dropping the number in its title and will instead just be called Forza Motorsport. We’re waiting for details to come out, but fans should hopefully see the game launch sometime this year.

#2 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 4, 2022

Dying Light has a sequel available in the marketplace. Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place well after the events from the first game. We’re placed into the role of a new protagonist trying to survive within one of the last few safe havens in the world. We’re still striving to survive the world in this game as it was quickly flooded with the undead. Meanwhile, players are given a far bigger map to explore freely. Likewise, located throughout the map are different factions that you’ll interact with. Depending on your actions, the factions could actually close off parts of the city from you to explore. Meanwhile, the gameplay has been more refined than the first installment. We’re still getting quite a bit of action-packed gameplay with a keen focus on parkour. The world is essentially a giant playground for you to traverse and battle within.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Elden Ring is a game that was on quite a few fans’ anticipated 2022 release lists. We’re sure you’re already well informed about the game. It’s the latest thrilling action RPG release from the folks at FromSoftware. If you’re not familiar with the studio name, they brought out the Souls franchise, and their next game is another challenging combat experience. With the help of author George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring offers players another bleak, dark fantasy world to go through. We’re getting a large open-world map, loot to gather, and plenty of boss battles to get through this time. Because of the open-world map, players here will have more freedom in how they progress through the game. You might even get a few replays out of Elden Ring, as the title will have multiple endings to unlock.