Battlefield 2042 Has Received A New Update, Patch Notes

DICE released Battlefield 2042 in November of 2021, while game had an extremely rocky start and was scrutinized for the large amount of technical issues and lack of content, the developers have been working to get more added to the game to make it even better than it was back then. Battlefield 2042 was set in the future where the world was changed by climate change. The game features large-scale battles where each battle has 128 players overall, which is a lot to handle.

Players come from PC and next-generation consoles to battle each other in Battlefield 2042 and help their team be the winner. Battlefield’s main focus is to bring dynamic environments and fully customizable load-outs for the player to feel immersed in the game. While bringing different game modes to appeal to each player, according to GameRant. Some game modes to mention are Conquest and Hazard Zone where the player has to work with their team to gather objectives to win the match.

After three years since the original release in November 2021, Battlefield 2042 has concluded its final season. The update for Battlefield 2042 was deployed on July 23rd, 2024. DICE advises players to restart their game to ensure they get all of the benefits from the new update because there will be no downtime for the update. DICE also wants players to know that even though Season 7 was the last season they would provide they will continue to provide support. This means to cover new content, events, and rewards for the rest of 2024. More about Battlefield 2042 Update 8.0.0 Patch Notes can be read below.

The primary focus of this update is to return Battlefield 2042 to its main theme within the game’s menus as we transition away from Season 7 visuals.

Additional Changes: