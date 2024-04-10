Battlefield 2042 Season 7 Roadmap Revealed

Yesterday, EA announced that Season 7 of Battlefield 2042 would be the game’s last. After poor reception upon its release in 2021 and countless efforts to revitalize the fanbase, DICE is likely eager to move on to the series’ next installment for a much-needed fresh start. However, while the end is near, plenty of content will be added to the title in periodic updates over the next few months.

Season 7 of Battlefield 2042 launched on March 19, and a new post on X is teasing what players can expect through June.

There’s a lot more to unpack in #Battlefield 2042. Here’s what you can expect in the upcoming months 👇



🪖 Hold the line in Crimson Front

🏟️ A battle-torn Stadium drops on Apr 30

🔫 Earn ribbons & unlock: DFR Strife and XFAD-4 Draugr

👀 Future Strike Time-Limited Event pic.twitter.com/dNyPrpJHZX — Battlefield (@Battlefield) April 10, 2024

The first of two limited-time events is scheduled to begin on April 16 with Crimson Front, while the second, Future Strike, will be released sometime in May or June. Details are scarce, but more about Crimson Front can be expected over the next few days.

A new map, Stadium, will be released on April 30. ‘New map’ may be false, however—upon its initial reveal, many players pointed out that it was just a small area of the Hourglass map, an already existing zone.

In mid-May, the XFAD-4 Draugr Bomber and DFR Strife LGM will be properly added to the game.

Along with the final season announcement yesterday, Motive Studio, the team behind hit games like Dead Space and Star Wars: Squadrons, was announced to be building a team focused on Battlefield for the franchise’s next installment.

“We’re tremendously excited for Motive, as they are bringing their expertise with Frostbite and compelling storytelling to the fold, joining DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect in building a Battlefield universe across connected multiplayer experiences and single-player,” Battlefield GM Byron Beede said in a statement.

Battlefield 2042 was first released on November 19, 2021. The title is currently available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.