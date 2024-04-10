A Palworld Player Was Able To Bet Raid Boss In Seconds

Palworld just recently received its new update adding raid battles to its world, allowing players to catch some interesting and even rarer looking pals through the technique. This reminded a lot of people of Pokemon, where players have to battle a certain Pokemon in a raid and sometimes they are rather hard to get.

According to GameRant, a player was able to bet the new battle raid boss, who’s name is Bellanoir, in just under 36 seconds. What sucks about raids in Palworld is that, when you defeat a Pal, you cannot capture it…it exists solely as a way for players to test their combat skills. So this player basically just deleted the Pal right off the map after defeating it.

The technique that was used by the player to defeat Bellanoir so quickly was basically to spam Jetragons and shoot. This actually caused the frame rate to drop a bit for the player as well, as they took out the Pal almost instantly.

The Pal Bellanoir is actually a level 33, which is pretty high for a new player, which makes the accomplishment of this player even more impressive. After defeating the pal, players will then unlock the Summoning Altar recipe, which is a interesting thing to use.

While Palworld is still in early access and has experienced some issues getting past some glitches and issues here and there, the game is going in a very positive direction and it is exciting to see what will happen next with the franchise.