New God of War Game Hinted by Santa Monica Studio Job Listing

Just a year and a half after the release of God of War Ragnarok, fans are already excited for the next game in the revamped franchise. A new job listing from Santa Monica Studios, spotted by the Portuguese website Geekinout, has many speculating that development on a third title is already underway.

Although Santa Monica is hard at work on more than one game at the moment, the success of the God of War series can’t be understated. The newest job posting is for a Senior Combat Designer, and while this could technically be for any of the studio’s titles, the preferred experience section is all but confirmation about the mystery project.

“Candidates who are fluent with the combat design choices, systems, mechanics, and enemies in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok (2022) are preferred,” it reads.

While there hasn’t been any confirmation about a third title, the series has been a smash hit for Sony. The 2018 reboot, released first for PlayStation 4 and later ported to PC, was universally acclaimed, cited as one of the best games ever made and selling 23 million copies by November 2022. It was nominated for dozens of awards, snagging Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2018, the 22nd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, the SXSW Gaming Awards, and the 2019 Game Developers Choice Awards.

A live-action God of War series is currently in development for Amazon Prime Video.

Released in 2022, God of War Ragnarok has sold over 15 million copies and won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, along with six other awards. Notably, it managed to sell a staggering 5.1 million copies in its first week, making it the fastest-selling first-party launch in PlayStation history.