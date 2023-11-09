Santa Monica Studios Drops Hilarious God of War Ragnarok Dance Video

It’s always interesting to tell people that a video game they loved came out a year ago and see how they reacted. In today’s case, God of War Ragnarok was released one year ago today, and many of you likely thought it was longer or shorter, depending on how you perceive things. The title was part of a jam-packed November featuring several AAA titles across numerous platforms, but Kratos didn’t blink and delivered some big sales for the PS5. The adventure he had also won several awards, including Game of the Year in some places. But with it being a year past, what have Kratos and Atreus been up to?

Thankfully, the development team behind the game, Santa Monica Studio, decided to answer that by creating a hilarious dance video featuring Kratos and Atreus breaking it down to a song called “BOY,” sung by Shao Sow.

As you can see, not only can Kratos kill the best gods, titans, and mythical creatures in two different pantheons, he can cut up a dance floor with the best of them!

It has officially been 1 year since the launch of #GodOfWarRagnarok! 🥳 Let's see what Kratos and Atreus have been up to…



🕺🏽 Dancers: UI Artists Andy Lang and Paul Calvert

Yes, we know that Kratos wouldn’t actually do this, after all, “I’m a f***in God of War…”, but it’s nice to see Santa Monica Studios having some fun with this and seeing how hilariously they can take things within their own series.

Plus, that’s not to say that they haven’t been working on other content with the God of War and his son. While God of War Ragnarok was confirmed to end the “Norse Saga” for the two, the tale isn’t over. Multiple rumors are going around that there will be a spinoff game focusing on Atreus as he attempts to find his own place in the Pantheon based on the ending of the main campaign. He had a bigger role in gameplay within the sequel, so this would be a natural extension.

Another thing to consider is that the title also hints at the future of Kratos, with carvings showing that he will be worshipped as a god, which is curious because Kratos doesn’t desire such things. So, what led the people to do this?

Given the sales of God of War Ragnarok, it’d be foolish to think that things will stop here. It’s easily one of the biggest franchises in Sony’s history, and they’re not about to let it go without a fight.

Plus, there are plenty of pantheons left to battle.