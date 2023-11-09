Nintendo Drops Overview Trailer For Super Mario RPG Remake!

While there was a “lull” for Nintendo Switch gamers in the summer, from late October until just before Thanksgiving, it has been and will be a paradise of sorts for some. We already had one game with Mario hitting incredible sales numbers, and then Wario dropped some moves at the beginning of the month. But a week from tomorrow might be their biggest title, as the Super Mario RPG Remake will hit the Nintendo Switch! The game is a full-on remake of the beloved RPG classic from the SNES era. Many of Mario’s RPG adventures wouldn’t have happened without this title!

The game has been one of the “harder to get” treasures of the Nintendo gaming library and was only on the Virtual Console for certain systems, so this remake will be a wonderful thing to gamers who played the original and ones who want to try it out for the first time! To help with both sides of that equation, Nintendo has dropped a special overview trailer for the Super Mario RPG Remake, highlighting the many gameplay elements and story players can expect.

For example, the game starts with Mario going to the rescue of Princess Peach in Bowser’s castle. But just before the victory can be secured, the Smithy Gang shows up, takes over the castle, and plunges the Mushroom Kingdom into chaos!

Now, Mario must seek out the many members of the Smithy Gang and defeat them. Thankfully, he won’t be alone, as Princess Peach, Bowser, Mallow, and Geno will be there to help. You’ll create teams of three and take on foes with various actions and commands. If you time your actions right, you’ll deal more damage or protect yourself from damage!

One of the newer features in the game is the “Triple Move,” where you’ll fill up a gauge and unleash a powerful combo attack on foes! Each trio has a trio kind of attack they can do, so test them out to see which works best for you! You’ll also get the chance to play special mini-games to change things up!

Additionally, there will be a boss rush mode where you can take on the many bosses of the title with “enhanced powers!” Just ensure you’re ready for the challenge before diving in, okay?

As you’ll see below, the game is packed with RPG goodness, and it looks and sounds better than ever! The Super Mario RPG Remake arrives on Nintendo Switch on November 17th!