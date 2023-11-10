Robert Kirkman Loves Having Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1

Even before it was confirmed, many people hoped that Omni-Man from the Invincible comic series by Robert Kirkman would make his way into Mortal Kombat 1. Why? Well, he was already an interesting character in the comic book, but once he got brought into animation via Amazon Prime, people wanted to see more of him, especially since J.K. Simmons perfectly voiced him. Thankfully, they got their wish, and fans can play him now and enjoy the brutal Fatalities and moves he brings to the table. The irony is that while the fans are excited, Robert Kirkman is even MORE excited.

In an interview that Ed Boon posted, Robert Kirkman explained how the fighting game franchise influenced him when he was younger. Specifically, playing the original games and seeing the Fatalities that were brought to bear inspired him when he made his comic brutal and shocking and kept fans invested by making them wonder what kind of violence or action might come next.

So seeing one of his creations in Omni-Man being in Mortal Kombat 1 and having fans rejoice over seeing his Fatalities, including ones from the comics and the animated series, was a dream come true for him. And yes, he even said that this was the greatest thing to ever happen to him in his life:

This is one of those rare circumstances that can’t be undersold. Why? Because we rarely, if ever, get to hear about these characters being in these games from the creators themselves. Sure, we hear it from the actors who are voicing them at times, but this is different. Robert Kirkman CREATED Omni-Man, and now he’s seeing him in one of the most popular fighting game franchises out there. That doesn’t just happen every day, and it’s definitely not something that Kirkman expected to happen when he first wrote the comic series.

But that shows just how impactful the series has become, especially in its animated form, of which Season 2 is airing now on Amazon Prime Video. So those who might want to see more of Omni-Man and the other franchise characters will want to check that out.

However, Omni-Man isn’t the only character in the Kombat Pack that gamers will want to check out. Homelander, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, and more are on the way, and each will bring unique elements to the table. So stay tuned for when those characters arrive!