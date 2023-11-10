PlayStation Store Is Holding A Special Weekend-Only Sale

We don’t have to tell you just how expensive video games can be. This latest generation of console platforms also saw a price hike for new AAA games. So, if you’re trying to save a buck, knowing what games to pick up at launch and which to hold off for a while can be rather crucial. However, you can find some great video game discounts if you know where to look. This includes digital titles, so if you’re working with a digital-only PlayStation 5, you’re in luck still. In fact, today, we’re getting a look at a weekend-only sale that is going on right now within the official PlayStation Store.

There are typically sales going on at any given time with storefronts from the likes of Sony’s PlayStation. So, you don’t have to worry about going through any shady websites in hopes of securing a game code at a discount. This is the official PlayStation Store, which is advertising a special weekend offer that will end on November 13, 2023. So, if you’re going into the weekend without anything to play, this might be a bit of a saving grace for you.

Of course, you will want to check out the store listing for yourself, as we won’t cover every game that is being discounted. Instead, we’ll just offer some of the highlights below. Hopefully, there is something that might catch your attention from the highlights alone, but again, if not, feel free to head over to the official PlayStation Store homepage right here.

PlayStation Store Weekend Offer

Scorn $29.99

Mafia III Definitive Edition $9.89

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40.19

Burnout Paradise Remastered $4.99

MudRunner American Wilds Edition $8.74

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure $4.99

Soulstice $19.99

Agony $3.99

The Surge 2 Premium Edition $9.99

Disintegration $9.89

Again, this is just a highlight of some video game deals that can be had this weekend. The homepage linked above will also showcase all the current sales being advertised on the PlayStation Store. With that said, the Black Friday sale is coming up, and we have an article posting all the biggest deals currently being highlighted. We’re still relatively early into November, so most of the game deals have yet to be unveiled. But we’ll update that page with the latest deals you don’t want to miss on this upcoming shopping season event.