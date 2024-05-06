These Upcoming Nintendo Games Are Big Boys In Storage Space

Nintendo has a few more first-party games releasing this year so far – with the company seemingly slowing down production a little bit with their next-gen console in the works, likely to release at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. There has been recent rumors suggesting that the new console could be releasing this year instead of next due to the rumored “delay” not having been true.

But, the Nintendo Switch still has life as the console is expected to get two titles that are remakes of ones players will remember from past Nintendo consoles, including Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, which is set to release on June 27, 2024. The second one being Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door which releases in just a couple weeks on May 23, 2024.

Nintendo has officially released how big each of these games are and they are pretty decently sizesd with Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD coming in at 3.3. GB and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door coming in at 5.0 GB according to GameRant. So for those who are preparing to download these games onto your switch over the next few months, but sure to make space for these games on their Switch.

Outside of these games, Pokemon Z-A which is said to come to the Nintendo Switch, while some wonder if since it is pushing a 2025 release date that maybe it would be for the next-gen console, but we don’t know. Something just doesn’t seem to be falling right.