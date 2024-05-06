Homelander Announced For Mortal Kombat 1 Over The Weekend

There have been many franchise characters being added in Mortal Kombat 1, but one character hasn’t quite yet during these waves. So far, we have seen Omni-Man and Peacemaker, but one more is supposed to be coming due to a tease online. Over the weekend at the MK1 Pro Kompetition according to GameSpot, the last guest being from The Boys was announced.

Homelander was teased for only about 45 seconds during the Kompetiton, during this players definitely get to see exactly who the new character is coming to the latest Mortal Kombar game. While watching the video, gamers can see the different Fatalities that Homelander uses, including one using his heat vision while the other relates to a plane flying overhead.

Something that fans have been buzzing about since the release of the trailer over the weekend is their questions of who actually is voicing Homelander in the game. Even though the character looks to be Antony Starr, he already posted on social media stating he would not be voicing the character in the Kombat Pass.

Homelander will be the last character however that will be in the first Kombat Pass for Mortal Kombat 1. He is joined alongside Omni-Man, Quad Chi, Peacemaker, Emac and Takeda. More information will hopefully be released within the coming months regarding the pass.

Mortal Kombat 1 îs available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The Kombat Pass will be available as a in game purchase DLC or through a e-shop for that console.