Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha Will Include 5 Modes, Friend Invites

If you don't get in, hope your buddy does.

The upcoming free-to-play hero shooter Marvel Rivals will hold its closed alpha test from May 10 until May 20. Ahead of the highly-anticipated event, NetEase has revealed tons of new information about what lucky participants can expect.

The 6v6 third person will include characters from Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more–including villains. Officially announced characters so far include Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Loki, Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Mantis, Namor, Peni Parker, Magik, Luna Snow, Storm, Magneto, The Punisher, Scarlet Witch, and Hela.

The 10-day test period will feature five different modes for players to test out, including:

Tutorial: Learn the basic techniques of fighting as a Super Hero with Galacta!

Quick Match: Choose your hero, defeat enemies, and complete mission objectives!

Pocket Universe: Respawn at a flexible location and eliminate as many enemies as you can!

Custom: Create customized matches to play with or against your friends!

Competitive: Ascend through the ranks amid thrilling and intense battles!

Around 30,000 prospective players will be invited to join the closed alpha, but participants will be able to invite their friends after “meeting certain milestones.” It’s unclear what will need to be done to unlock these invite codes, but they’ll only be available for a limited time.

Additionally, players can tune into Marvel Rivals livestreams on Twitch to earn more invite codes.

According to NetEase, the team behind Marvel Rivals is “composed of global talent who previously worked on hit franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.”

An official release date for Marvel Rivals has not yet been announced.