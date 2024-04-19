Dragon’s Dogma 2 Update to Cut Down on Dragonsplague

Some behavior changes are also coming for Pawns.

Upon its release last month, Dragon’s Dogma 2 became the talk of the internet, with countless gaming publications naming it one of the best role-playing games of the last decade. But very few games are perfect out of the gate, and Capcom is set to make a few changes to the title in an upcoming update later this month.

The largest change—and one that many players have been requesting—comes to the Dragonsplague affliction. This debilitating disease only impacts Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and as it doesn’t appear on the status bar, players must carefully monitor their Pawns to make sure they haven’t been compromised. Symptoms include disobeying the Arisen’s commands, increased combat power, and frequent headaches.

The frequency of Dragonsplague will be reduced in the new patch, and players will find it easier to notice when their Pawn has been affected. Additionally, treasure chests that have already been discovered will no longer appear on the mini-map and Pawns will see some changes to their dialogue and behavior.

The full patch notes can be seen below:

Reducing the infection frequency of dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with dragonsplague to be more noticeable. For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable.

Adding the option to zoom in on the faces of the Arisen and Pawns in the status screen, shops, etc.

Fixing some issues and implementing adjustments related to the mini map. Treasure chests that have already been acquired won’t be displayed on the mini map.

Adjustments to Pawns’ behavior and dialogue. Fixing issues where occasionally the player couldn’t high five Pawns. Fixing issues where Pawns wouldn’t start guiding after offering to guide. Making Pawns less likely to fall off diffs. Reducing the frequency of some Pawn dialogue lines. Improving Pawn lines to better match circumstances. Fixing some issues where Pawns stop speaking outside of combat. Fixing some issues where the Main Pawn speaks Support Pawn’s dialogue. Making Pawns more likely to aid the Arisen if the Arisen commands them to help while being held by enemies. Reducing the frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while in the field.

other specific situations. Fixing issues where the player could be jailed when fighting monsters in town.

Fixing some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances.

Miscellancous bug fixes.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 22. Less than two weeks after its release, it sold over 2.5 million copies.