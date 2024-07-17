Mason And Hudson Are Confirmed Dead In The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Timeline

A key Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 story detail was just confirmed by Treyarch.

As shared by CharlieIntel on Twitter:

“Mason and Hudson are confirmed to be dead in the Call of Duty: Black Ops universe for Black Ops 6. On the Call of Duty podcast, they confirmed that their deaths “affects Woods” in the Black Ops 6 story line.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Treyarch did give players choices to change endings for the previous Call of Duty: Black Ops games. But, for the purposes of continuing the franchise, and also to shape up the world, they had to choose to assign some of those endings for some games as canon.

In this case, Alex Masons’ and Jason Hudson’s deaths happen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, in the level called Suffer With Me. While we are talking about spoilers off the bat, you may not want to learn the full details here, in which case, we thank you for reading and this is where you can stop.

This mission involved Frank Woods and Alex Mason, both as active operatives, and Jason Hudson, who was only communications support. Woods and Mason are briefed on Operation Just Cause, which is the US invasion of Panama, and Operation False Profit, which is the plan to kidnap Panama’s leader Manuel Noriega.

Woods and Mason successfully take Noriega, but are then told that he will now be part of a prisoner exchange. On the exchange, Mason and Woods separate. Woods is brought face to face with the prisoner, whose face is hidden, and he is told that the prisoner is Call of Duty: Black Ops 2‘s big antagonist, Raul Menendez.

At this point, the player gets to choose to shoot the prisoner in either the head or the feet. Canonically, Woods kills the prisoner point blank, only to learn that it is actually Mason. Menendez then ambushes Woods, crippling him at that moment by shooting his kneecaps.

Menendez then tortures the CIA agents further, bringing Frank Woods to a room with Alex Mason, Alex’s son David, and Jason Hudson. Hudson is forced to admit that he helped trick Woods into shooting Alex, but only because he was being threatened with David’s life. Menendez then threatened them to choose one to die, and this is where Hudson volunteers his own life.

Raul Menendez himself canonically dies at the end of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, at the hands of the now adult David Mason. But Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes us back to a dark moment in the timeline; when Frank Woods was spared his life, to live in physical and mental agony.

Menendez is still alive at this point too, so could he be a factor in this game’s storyline? Could he be the big baddie in this title too? Or are there other, previously unrevealed entities, that will now be added to Call of Duty: Black Ops’ history?