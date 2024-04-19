XDefiant Server Test Session Details For This Weekend Revealed

Ubisoft has outlined all the details for the XDefiant Server Test Session for this weekend.

The session runs from April 19, 10 AM PT, to April 21, April 19, 10 AM PT. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows on the Ubisoft Connect client.

Joining the session will also give you rewards for playing, that you will then be able to carry over on day 1 of XDefiant’s launch. These are the rewards and their play conditions:

Play in the test: MP5 Shamrock Weapon Skin

Play in a Party: M9 Ember Weapon Skin

Reach Level 18: Weapon XP Boosters (x3)

Ubisoft also shared notes on patches they have applied to the title, as well as known issues, for the build the public will get to play on this session. Above anything else, this is a reminder, that no matter how polished or complete that XDefiant may look to players, there are still things they are fixing, and it isn’t quite ready. The XDefiant team wants you to find bugs, and report them, so that they can catch them and fix them all before they go forward with the launch.

Here’s the message they gave players with the patch notes:

“Welcome to the Server Test Session! As you prepare to hop in our test this weekend from April 19th- 21st here is some information that will likely be helpful. We have several patches since our last test- including a new dark flashbang setting, weapon animations and technical fixes. Additionally, there are some known issues provided below that the team is already aware of and investigating.”

You can read the full patch notes here.

We haven’t been lacking in coverage of the rumors and speculation surrounding XDefiant, but so far, none of them have led to any court cases, or whistleblowers coming out to corroborate these claims. The XDefiant team’s messaging seems to indicate that development is going along, and they are making tests again in preparation for an upcoming launch.

And they really don’t need to make the game perfect before launch, as XDefiant has received early praise from influencers, and also, random players, shared on social media. We will learn in time if XDefiant becomes that proverbial Call of Duty killer, or if it will do just fine as yet another successful live service game with an active and sprawling community.

In the meantime, if you haven’t given XDefiant a try yet, or got curious just now, don’t hesitate to pick it up this weekend in your platform of choice.

XDefiant is planned for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, on the Ubisoft Connect client.