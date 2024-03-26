19 Best NEW Medieval Games of 2024

The medieval era has been a big place for video games to cut loose and have fun, and 2024 has multiple titles that reside in that period.

#19 The Quinfall

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

The Quinfall has one big attribute that developers are boasting, and that’s this MMORPG will have a massive map to play within. Players are encouraged to explore this medieval world as it seems there’s plenty of content to stumble upon. It looks like players will chart out a unique adventure as just another citizen of Quinfall. What you do is up to you. Learn of the different gods that rule the universe, partake in a growing civil war that is spreading through the lands, cause chaos, or attempt to bring peace back into this world. With a massive map, there are bound to be countless quests you will find yourself in the middle of.

#18 Project: The Perceiver

Platform: PC PS4 PS5

Release Date: 2024

Get ready for a Chinese open-world action game set in a medieval period. We’re still looking for more information to be unveiled about this game. But those of you who enjoyed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice may find this game interesting. Players will use their sword skills to successfully block enemy attacks while perfectly timing out devastating blows of their own. Meanwhile, there is an unique attribute that deals with masks that players can collect. By wearing these masks, our protagonist will unlock new abilities or skills. Fortunately, we have nearly an hour of gameplay footage to see Project: The Perceiver in action online. The developer gameplay showcases mostly combat and a few areas of the in-game world you’ll explore. That said, we know that this game is slated to release as a cross-generation title for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

#17 Project Awakening

Platform: PS4

Release Date: 2024

Project Awakening is a game we’ve been waiting on for several years now. Initially unveiled as an upcoming PlayStation 4 title, the project remains in development. However, it’s not canceled yet, and we can expect this game to release for the PlayStation 5. This looks to be a fantasy action game where it’s described to be a bit like Monster Hunter and a Souls-like game experience. So we can expect some brutal challenges and massive boss fights. But again, we’ll have to wait and see if Project Awakening makes any new moves for a release this year, along with a breakdown of what to expect with this game. So at the very least, you might want to keep Project Awakening on your radar through 2024.

#16 Crimson Desert

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: 2024

Crimson Desert is yet another action-adventure game with some RPG mechanics. The game is developed by the creators of Black Desert Online, however, it is not an online exclusive game this time. In Crimson Desert you will visit a huge continent called Pywel. After king Demeniss went into a coma many people started a rebellion. You play as Macduff who is a warrior. You need to win the battle to reclaim the long-lost lands. Gameplay often relies on fighting your enemies. Apart from usual humans, monsters, and such, you will also stumble upon huge beasts that serve somewhat as bosses. The combat is mostly meleeing with a slight addition of bows, crossbows, etc. Crimson Desert just looks stunning already, and only time will tell if the gameplay delivers on its promises.

#15 Blight Survival

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Imagine a war between two nations. Imagine the carnage that happens when the fighting continues without end. Now imagine that something else emerges within the battlefields that have contained that war. A blight unto the world that is reanimating the bodies of the fallen and turning them into monsters.

You and your allies have been paid well to go into the godforsaken battlefields and take down the creatures that have been blighted. The four-person co-op game will test you as you attempt to put down the reborn creatures. Craft your knight to be the kind of fighter you desire, then use various weapons to strike the cursed entities.

#14 Manor Lords

Platform: PC

Release Date: April 26, 2024

There are many titles that allow you to build up your kingdom brick by brick, but there are often restrictions that come with them. Manor Lords goes for historical accuracy and a type of organic building that’ll make you feel you have total control over what you construct.

You’ll start by building your home. Then you’re expand to create your own village. After that, you can expand your reach further until you have a whole kingdom under your watchful eye.

Defend it from invaders, and organically construct it to be the best dwelling in the land! What will your realm look like when you’re done with it?

#13 Gothic 1 Remake

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Gothic was released all the way back on the PC in 2001, and this action RPG is getting a new lease on life. A remake is in the works for Gothic, so players can either enjoy this game installment all over again or for the very first time. This game’s narrative is centered around a prison used to mine ore. These precious resources were sought after, so prisoners were forced to operate the mine. A magical barrier was crafted to keep prisoners within the mines to ensure no one could escape. However, things quickly go sideways, and now the prisoners have gained control. Factions are brewing, and in the middle of the newfound chaos is our protagonist, a new prisoner.

#12 Noble’s Life: Kingdom Reborn

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

The Hundred Years War was one of the most important periods in European history and influenced a great many things that would happen in the centuries to come. In Noble’s Life: Kingdom Reborn, you are a noble who was tasked with fighting in that very war.

However, when you do so, your estate and surrounding lands are destroyed. Refusing to give in, you’ll take command and lead over the rebuilding of your home and the town around it and see just how big you can make things get.

The more decisions you make, the more your kingdom will grow. But you’ll soon see what kind of ruler you’ll be in these dark times. So be careful.

#11 Pax Dei

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

It’s not surprising that the medieval era inspired several MMO titles. After all, the idea of mixing might and magic within a gameplay experience on a grand scale is a natural wish. In Pax Dei, you’ll find just that.

Once you enter the game, you’ll be given the chance to “build your life” the way you desire. You can find a plot of land and start building a home upon it. You can venture off and join other players on quests, or you can do adventures alone.

In this world, all the myths and legends from medieval times are all around you, and magic is just as prominent. So prepare for what awaits.

#10 The Inquisitor

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Welcome to a version of history that is both dark, violent, and possibly blasphemy.

In this land, a key religious figure went on a rampage and inspired a series of Inquisitors to go around the land and ensure their blood-soaked message was spread far and wide. You are one of those Inquisitors tasked with keeping the world “pure.”

When your duty takes you to a town full of corruption, it’s your job to figure out the cause and stop an ancient evil from crossing over into the world!

Your morality will be tested at every turn, and the story will bend to your choices.

#9 Beast

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

When someone returns to their home after a long time, they hope that all is as they remember it and that they can simply return to their life. In the game called Beast, that won’t happen for one Ottoman soldier.

He has spent a decade in captivity, and when he returns home, various evils have overrun his land, and a plague now grips its people. With nothing else to live for outside of duty, he will push forward and attempt to free the people of this curse.

Build your squad and combat various foes as you attempt to get the people’s freedom, and possibly, get peace of mind.

#8 The Thaumaturge

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Plenty of RPGs out there will give you “moral decisions” to make to advance the story or your character development. But in The Thaumaturge, you will be getting this on a whole other level. The game makes some bold claims on how they’re using its isometric story-driven RPG to change how players view things, and they might just pull it off.

You’ll travel through a 19th-century Warsaw and attempt to ward off the supernatural entities that are invading your family home. But along the way, you’ll have to make decisions drastically affecting what happens to you later. So choose wisely!

#7 Chrono Odyssey

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Unlike many other games on this list, Chrono Odyssey is an MMORPG developed within the Unreal Engine 5. The team used the engine to the best of their abilities to deliver “unparalleled graphics” for an MMORPG.

The game will put you in the realm of Setera, where you’ll explore, fight, and watch as the land changes with the seasons. The title also boasts an impressive combat system that features six classes to choose from and a kind of unpredictability that will keep you on your toes.

So if you’re looking for a new MMO experience to enjoy, this is one you might want to consider.

#6 Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Robin Hood is one of the greatest legends of all time, and Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders will take that legend to a new place.

Specifically, you’ll play Robin Hood as he attempts to help the good people of Nottingham from the oppression they’re under. You’ll fight the Sheriff’s forces and rob the rich to give to the poor.

But, to further help the people, you’ll help build them a new home within Sherwood Forest. You’ll start small, recruit new people to live in your homestead, and then expand it to incredible heights. Robin Hood is sure to do whatever it takes to help the people.

#5 Avowed

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

Obsidian Entertainment is one of the kings of the RPG genre. They’ve made incredible 3D RPGs, 2D RPGs, top-down RPGs and more. So when they announced their newest title, Avowed, people were interested from the start.

You’ll play a character who is sent to a distant land to investigate a plague, but when things start getting more personal, you dive deeper and learn terrible truths that could destroy the world!

What you do in this land and how you fight the many monsters and people within is up to you. Become the warrior or mage you want to be, and seek out a way to save the world.

#4 Dragon’s Dogma 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: March 22, 2024

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

It’s been a long time coming, but, at last, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has come.

The game from Capcom brings back much of the original team to ensure that the game is what fans want it to be, and then some.

You’ll once again be an “Arisen” and venture forth across a fantasy-style land in search of glory, power, freedom, or whatever else you desire. You’ll get to customize your character from top to bottom and then choose how they would interact with everything around them.

Plus, they can bring Pawns into their party to further bolster their power and influence! What will your quest look like?

#3 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

Senua is back, and her struggles in her mind and body aren’t close to being done. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will pick up after the events of the first groundbreaking title. In it, Senua will have a new mission. She sets out to free people taken and hurt by a tyrant.

Her quest will once again throw her into the depths of Viking mythology and force her to deal with demons in the real and mental worlds. With next-gen graphics, an even more robust sound design, and more, the game will seek to take the original title’s premise to new heights.

Will you help Senua survive the experience?

#2 Elden Ring Erdtree DLC

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5 Xbox One PS4

Release Date: 2024

Elden Ring was a massive hit, so it’s not a big surprise that a DLC expansion was unveiled. There’s a lot we don’t know about just yet with Erdtree, but it still has quite a following of fans eager to dive into the game. Fans speculate that the DLC will follow after the main campaign of Elde Ring and will focus on a now-destroyed Erdtree from the game. Regardless, while we wait for more details to make their way out into the game, players can expect the same overall challenging gameplay and epic boss battles to take on when the game does launch into the marketplace.

#1 The Witcher Remake

Platform: PC

Release Date: TBA

While CD Projekt Red took a big hit when they made their futuristic Cyberpunk-style title, we all know that they started their legacy by making a medieval-style title based on a hit book series.

Now, their original title will get reborn as The Witcher Remake is coming. It will rebuild the original title from scratch and make some quality-of-life improvements to ensure its standing.

So if you’ve never played the original adventure of Geralt of Rivia, you’re in luck because it’s coming. Plus, a new saga in the franchise is coming down the line, and this game will be a great way to get hyped for it.