Star Wars Outlaws Faces Graphics Backlash

The develops say the game is on track for release and won't be delayed.

Set to release on August 30, Star Wars Outlaws has been a dream project for many fans of the franchise, promising to allow exploration on a massive scale. Unfortunately, newly-released gameplay footage isn’t being well recieved, with some calling the title’s graphics ‘lackluster’ and ‘unpolished.’ Despite this, Ubisoft confirms that the game will be released on the promised date and will not be delayed.

The trailer currently sits at around 17,000 dislikes to 9,000 likes despite gaining over 425,000 views. Many fans point out the obvious drops in frame-rate and stiff animations as reasons they won’t be preordering the title.

“The game itself seems cool,” one comment reads. “But doesn’t it look awfully unpolished for something coming out in August?”

“Anyone else die a little inside when they said the mission was set on Tatooine? A literal galaxy of diverse planets, literally endless creative potential, and they send us back to the planetary equivalent of a manila envelope,” reads another.

Frederick Duguet, the chief financial officer at Ubisoft, responded to the backlash, claiming that the title had already gone gold and is locked in for its August 30 release date. Additionally, he said that more high-quality gameplay that “shows the depths of the open world” will be shared soon.

Last month, the game’s creative director Julian Gerighty shared how long players may take to complete the game.

“Very, very early on, we decided this is going to be a 25, 30 hours golden path adventure, 50 hours, 60 hours for completionists, and that is, for a guy with a family and a job, it’s still a fair amount of time,” Gerighty said.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on August 30, 2024.

