Star Wars Outlaws Gets 10-Minute Gameplay Preview!

Star Wars Outlaws is definitely one of the most anticipated games of 2024. It’s true that some people are still wary about it due to it being developed and published by Ubisoft, which has had a spotty record lately, but hope is still there for those who seek it out. Plus, the notion that this won’t be a game about a Jedi or Sith and instead be about a young woman named Kay Vess trying to get out of a thief’s lifestyle makes the game stand out immediately. The more that people look at the game, the more that the potential of it shines through.

Case in point, IGN dropped a ten-minute preview for the game that features Kay Vess going on an “expert mission” on Tatooine. Specifically, she’s off to find a Jawa who can help her get a turret on her ship, the Trailblazer. However, the Jawa doesn’t work for credits. Instead, you have to bring him a Sarlacc tooth. Yes, as in the same creature that once ate Boba Fett.

You have to travel to the Dune Sea and then find a pit that doesn’t have a living Sarlacc and then get the tooth from its “second mouth.” Fun times. As you can imagine, things don’t go exactly as Kay wants them to.

Within this preview, we see the traversal of a planet through Kay’s speeder, which is important because some of the planets take multiple minutes to get through end to end, as well as combat. Plus, once Kay completes the mission, she now has the “Hotfixer” expert that she can count on to help her as she continues her journey. This is one of many experts that Kay can rely on to help her learn new skills, upgrade her ship, up her arsenal, and become a better scoundrel overall.

The main plot of Star Wars Outlaws involves Kay getting on the wrong side of a certain gangster and having to pull off the heist of a lifetime in order to be free of him and get a new life. She won’t be alone on this journey, as she has her companion Nyx and a droid named ND-5.

They’ll have multiple places to go to and have the chance to interact with some of the true scum and villainy of the galactic underworld. Plus, the Empire is around, so she’ll have to deal with them, too!

You won’t have much longer to wait to see how the adventures go!