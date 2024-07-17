Star Wars Outlaws Team Tease What Cameos You Might See In The Game

The wait for Star Wars Outlaws grows more pronounced with each day that passes, and that means that fans are getting closer to seeing what the journey of Kay Vess will bring to the mix. One of the key elements of this game is that it’s not focusing on Jedi or Sith but a scoundrel. Just as important, it’s set within the fifth and sixth movies in the Skywalker Saga. That means that many of the galaxy’s “biggest players” are “in play,” as it were. So, who is Kay Vess likely to meet as she goes around trying to get her ticket out of the life? Well, the team does have some teases on that front.

As ComicBook.com noted, some characters from the greater universe will show up, such as seeing Stormtroopers, Jabba the Hutt, and even Han Solo’s ex in Qi’ra. However, lead systems designer Matthieu Delisle stated that some other characters that you might expect to be in the game will be a bit “busy” due to the period that things are set in:

“So, Boba is kind of busy at that time of the year, so Jabba is not going to send him after you,” Delisle teased. “But you’ll run into other characters. Don’t want to spoil the story. Some of them might not be on the wall in carbonite.”

That’s obviously a reference to Han Solo, who, between the movies, has been mounted on the wall in Jabba The Hutt’s lair as a sign of what happens when you betray his goodwill. It was Boba Fett who brought him back to Jabba, and thus, Boba has some other work to deal with before the events that led to his “demise.”

Still, that raises questions about who else Kay Vess might meet. The characters she meets may be ones from the “lesser sides” of the canon, such as the novels or books or maybe even some of the TV shows that came right after this period. We know that groups referenced in those stories will be here, such as the Pikes, but it’s unclear how deep things will go in the cameos department.

That being said, Star Wars Outlaws will attempt to use as much of the lore as possible. They’ve remade Tatooine to be as accurate as possible to the movies and shows while also creating new places for people to go and explore. With numerous options within the game, you never know who might pop up.