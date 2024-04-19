Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Announced for 2024

The sequel comes six years after the first game's rocky launch in 2018.

Following rumors last week, Warhorse Studios has officially announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The sequel to the 2018 medieval RPG is scheduled to be released sometime this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

A reveal trailer was released alongside the announcement, highlighting improved graphics and a major focus on realism, something the original also tackled.

According to the developers, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is the game they wanted to make six years ago but couldn’t due to their lack of experience and a lack of resources. The sequel promises to be bigger than the first game, with five hours of cutscenes as compared to the three found in the original. The world map is also twice as big.

Set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia, the first game follows Henry, the son of a blacksmith who survives a massacre in his village. Fueled by hatred, he joins the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, a man leading a resistance movement against the man responsible for the slaughter of Henry’s people. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will see Henry return to Bohemia in 1403, though he will be more customizable. Players will be able to choose between knight, thief, scoundrel, and many other classes.

Featuring period-accurate clothing, weapons, combat techniques, and architecture, the first game was praised for its commitment to realism, but faced criticism for its technical issues.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released in February 2018 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch port dropped in March 2024. As of February 2024, it had sold over six million copies.