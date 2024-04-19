Kena: Bridge of Spirits Rated for Xbox Series X/S

The fantasy title has been rumored to be coming to Xbox for a while.

Released in September 2021 following a pandemic-induced delay, Kena: Bridge of Spirits wowed audiences with its art design and original music. After two and a half years of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Epic Games Store exclusivity, the game may finally be coming to Xbox Series X/S. The Ember Lab title has been classified by the US Entertainment Software Rating Board.

Upon the game’s release, Josh Grier, the co-founder of Ember Lab, mentioned that the game may come to other platforms in the future.

“We are currently focused on our launches for PlayStation and Epic Games Store, which are timed exclusives. We will look into other platform releases after launch and a rest,” he said in 2021.

A first-anniversary update was released in September 2022, adding New Game+, individually equipable Charmstones, and a new outfit for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game.

“Kena: Bridge of Spirits was our very first game and, as you might expect, means a great deal to everyone at the studio,” Grier said at the time. “It’s one of the reasons why developing this DLC has been a labor of love.”

During the 2021 DICE Awards, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Art Direction, Character, and Music Composition. The title won Indie Game of the Year at the SXSW Gaming Awards, as well as Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards in 2021.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was initially released on September 21, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.