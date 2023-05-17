Kena: Bridge of Spirits Joins Stray In The ‘Coming To Xbox’ Club

Believe in the Kena: Bridge of Spirits who believes in you.

Ember Lab has had Twitter speculating after their tweets about Kena: Bridge of Spirits appearing on Xbox.

Prior to Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ember Lab had made commercials and even some apps, but they had yet to make a video game. They partnered directly with PlayStation to make Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

However, as Ember Lab had repeatedly stated before, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a timed console exclusive, and will eventually become available on other platforms. In fact, we reported this all the way back in September 2021.

Most recently, Ember Lab’s Twitter account had been engaging another Twitter user named Mitch Rasicot about appearing on Xbox. Replying to Mitch last March 15, the Ember Lab account said:

“Never say never!

While we don’t have plans for it at the moment, please have your notifications on in case we make any announcements!”

Jumping to last April, talking to Mitch again, Mitch has apparently given up on an Xbox release. However, Ember Lab replied to him to “Never give up!”

While we can understand Mitch’s cynicism, given the long wait, he may not have realized that Ember Lab was going further than most studios in confirming that their game is slated to come to Xbox. It would have been more reasonable to expect that the end of console exclusivity for Kena: Bridge of Spirits would come on Nintendo Switch instead, but this is as heavy a hint as it gets.

This does follow rumors that Microsoft is sitting on a huge slate of announcements of games, possibly coming in their next Showcase event on E3 Week. But there’s another reason to believe that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to Xbox sooner rather than later.

Just yesterday, we reported on another PlayStation project, Stray, getting an ESRB rating for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. It seems that the timeframe for PlayStation exclusivity on many PlayStation supported games is set to end, and that means many of those smaller games could be seeing release on other platforms very soon.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits itself was originally an Epic Games Store exclusive, as part of the PlayStation deal seems to have been their use of Unreal Engine. It’s since been released to Steam, though the end of that exclusivity seem to have come and gone with little fanfare.

Keep reading Gameranx for updates on the pending Xbox releases of games like Stray, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more.