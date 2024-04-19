Steam Xbox Publisher Sale Is Now Live

Hey, we know. Video games are sometimes expensive, and this latest generation of console platforms didn’t help keep costs down. Instead, we’re digging deeper into our pockets just to pay for that next-gen video game release. Of course, you could play it smart and wait for some games to drop in price until it’s at a more comfortable entry point. Fortunately, sales are going on all the time, which will save you a bit of money. For instance, we have a sale live through Steam that is all about Xbox-published games.

That’s right if you’re looking to enjoy some of the Xbox published titles then you can pick them up at a decent discount. This is great if you’re not a Game Pass subscriber, too. The discount is going on right now, and you can find a wide assortment of their video games featured. We’ll, of course, list some of the highlights below.

Forza Motorsport $34.99

Sea of Thieves $19.99

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition $23.99

Microsoft Flight Simulator $35.99

Forza Horizon 5 $29.99

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice $2.99

Halo: The Master Chief Collection $9.99

Wasteland 3 $7.99

Ori and the Will of the Wisps $9.89

Quantum Break $9.99

State of Decay Complete Collection $17.55

That’s just a small highlight of the games being featured right now at a discount. You’ll want to check out the official Steam store to see everything that’s discounted. Hopefully there is something here that might pique your interest for the weekend!