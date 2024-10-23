Towers of Aghasba Gets Early Access Date and Gameplay Preview

There are various video games throughout the space that focus on building up a world to “make it your own” and see what comes from it. However, in the game Towers of Aghasba, you’ll take on a slightly different purpose overall. Instead of just building up a world, you’ll be restoring a land that your people once lived on and help expand the homes and community of those that have come back to live on it. You’ll have to find a good balance to these tasks, all the while learning the truth about what caused “The Withering” that forced your people to leave there in the first place.

In a special post on the PlayStation Blog, Towers of Aghasba was revealed to be getting an early access experience on November 19th on the PS5. Plus, they broke down some of the gameplay you can expect within the title. For example, a key thing about this game is that it’s not about combat; it’s about learning about the land and regrowing it to resemble what it once was:

“You start small by choosing a parcel of land and planting seeds. The first seed you plant sprouts a strange, small plant creature alongside a Colossal Tree. The tree and numerous plants that grow–over 120 different varieties–bring in other kinds of life and provide resources to build and craft with. By bringing in and planting different seeds, you can cultivate a local ecosystem, and from there build towns and agricultural establishments. The way these lands transform is entirely decided by your actions.”

That last part is key, as you can shape this land in various ways depending on what you want to do. Whether you go farming, planting, fishing, hunting, or something else entirely, you’ll weave your influence into the land itself, including with the people that you help rebuild with.

Don’t worry, though; there are several quests that you’ll undergo to learn more about your people, the Shimu, and learn what happened in the past to make them leave Aghasba. You’ll find and collect clues and pieces of the civilization that was once there before “The Withering” took hold of it. It’s because of that dark presence that you will have to fight certain creatures as you wander around the landscape.

The game’s visuals are not to be ignored, though, as the team crafted a beautiful place to explore, and you’ll feel driven to bring it all back to life to see what it looks like when it’s done, especially with the power of the PS5 behind it.