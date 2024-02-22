Mortal Kombat 1 Drops Gameplay Trailer For Peacemaker

Mortal Kombat 1 has an interesting roster stacked with Kombatants, both familiar and new, and the DLC Kombat Pack promised to bring even more craziness to things. The first entrant was Omni-Man, who brought an overpowering presence to the game. Then, there was Quan Chi, who used his sorcery to shake things up and make foes squirm. But now, the third entrant is the man who will fight for peace with all his heart, no matter the cost of getting it. Yes, we’re talking about Peacemaker, and his gameplay trailer reveals just how much like his live-action counterpart he is. Hint: he’s pretty much an exact replica.

And no, we’re not just saying that because John Cena is voicing him once again. Instead, we’re noting that the game pretty much replicates Peacemaker’s arsenal, personality, and line delivery for Mortal Kombat 1. Anyone who watched the HBO Max/Max show will feel right at home with what Peacemaker has to offer and the way he takes down foes.

As a “regular guy with great training,” he’ll naturally use his fists and firearms to deal damage to foes. However, that’s where the “regular guy” stuff ends. Not unlike another “American hero,” he does have a shield he can use, a reference to the show’s season finale, and he has his partner Eagley. Yes, the eagle is back, and it’s part of several moves he does.

Arguably, the most important thing is that his helmet has all the main features you see in the show. It has a sonic boom, anti-gravity, and torpedo. This will allow Peacemaker to get up close and personal with foes, blast them away for some breathing room, or send him to other parts of the arena. So you’ll want to remember that as you take on Kombatants.

As for his special attacks, he does a special X-ray move where he teams up with Eagley for some special peace symbol-shaped damage, and then, for his Fatality, he cuts a person in half with his jetpack before letting his sonic boom helmet do the rest.

Oh, but you might have noticed there’s another Kameo reveal within the trailer. That would be Janet Cage. Yes, it’s not Johnny; it’s Janet. She’ll be arriving in March, and she’ll definitely sign autographs for you.

As for Peacemaker, you can get Early Access to him on February 28th if you get the special editions to the game. You can check out the gameplay trailer with Peacemaker below: