Is A Homelander Reveal Trailer For Mortal Kombat 1 Getting Ready To Drop?

Mortal Kombat 1 has been out for quite some time now, and gamers are still finding reasons to check it out and enjoy it. One of the biggest reasons for the continued play is the Kombat Pack. This special DLC brings in new characters for gamers to be to help change things up. So far, the game has gotten Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, and most recently, Ermac. That leaves two people left to add: Shinnok and Homelander. The latter is the one we’ll focus one today because fans feel, as posted by ComicBook.com, that the upcoming CCXP Mexico event will feature the first gameplay footage for Homelander within the title.

A few days ago, Ed Boon himself dropped a teaser for Homelander within the game as he had a “clash” with Liu Kang. However, he didn’t talk, nor did anything else happen. That leaves some to wonder if a certain twist is coming and whether CCXP Mexico will be the place to drop the news.

The biggest reason people think it’ll happen there is that Ed Boon will be at the event to celebrate the community behind the franchise. Currently, that’s “all that’s supposed to happen,” but given NetherRealm Studios love of dropping trailers at big events, as they did with Omni-Man at New York Comic-Con, this might be too good of an opportunity to pass up.

One of the big questions surrounding Homelander is who will voice the character in-game. Anthony Starr is the actor behind the “superhero monster” in The Boys, but he’s said on multiple occasions that he’s NOT voicing the character in Mortal Kombat 1. Then, as noted before, the teaser for Homelander from a few days back didn’t feature any voice lines. Could that be because they want to keep the voice a secret? Or did they not want people posting that it’s “clearly not Anthony Starr?” Only time will tell.

However, one thing that should be noted is that Anthony Starr WILL be at CCXP Mexico. Not just that, he’ll be there around the same time as Ed Boon. Coincidence? Or something more? Again, we’ll have to wait and see.

By and large, Homelander is one of the most popular characters in recent years, thanks to his performance by Starr in the Amazon Prime Video series. He’s vile, brutal, and incredibly short-tempered. That will make him perfect for Mortal Kombat 1 and likely will give him numerous brutal fatalities to partake in.

Let’s just hope none of them involve milk.