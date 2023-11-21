Mortal Kombat 1 Almost Featured The Walking Dead

Mortal Kombat has been such a massive franchise over the years, and it’s also known for featuring several different crossovers. Plenty of IPs get represented in the game, and it’s never known what character might pop up next. When NetherRealm Studios unveiled Mortal Kombat 1, fans were likely speculating which guest characters could show up in this installment. Today, we’re finding out that the co-creator of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, was at one time an attempt to get a crossover with The Walking Dead.

The news came through Ed Boon’s official X social media account. Ed Boon noted that he first had a meeting with Robert Kirkman, the creator behind several comic book franchises such as The Walking Dead. During the meeting, it was hoped that NetherRealm Studios would secure Michonne, a samurai sword-wielding character from The Walking Dead, to become a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat. However, during the conversation, the two eventually decided to go with Omniman from Invincible. Of course, that doesn’t mean there’s no potential for Michonne to turn up at some point later on.

Coincidentally, before we eventually went with Omniman, the first meeting I had with @RobertKirkman was to talk about the possibility of Michonne being a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat. pic.twitter.com/vF1fx2Az5R — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 could have some additional guest character announcements, so we’ll just have to wait and see if Michonne makes an appearance at some point. Of course, there hasn’t been much love from the community regarding DLC lately. If you don’t recall, it was just earlier this month that we started to see some backlash over Mortal Kombat 1 due to the amount of money some of the microtransactions would cost. So that’s another area we will have to monitor and see if it’s adjusted going forward with new content to keep players logging into the game regularly.

This game is readily available if you haven’t already picked up Mortal Kombat 1. In fact, you might find this to be a good jumping-on point for the franchise. Overall, the premise of Mortal Kombat 1 is centered around a new timeline. So, we’re getting reintroduced to some of our past favorite characters. However, they may have new origin stories and even alliances this time. The game initially launched back in September of this month, and you can pick up a copy of the game for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view in the video we have embedded below.