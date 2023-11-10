Mortal Kombat 1 Devs Continues To Receive Backlash Over Microtransactions

Mortal Kombat fans received a brand new thrilling installment this year with Mortal Kombat 1. The video game was a new take on the franchise, opening up a new timeline. We had new character introductions and alliances. However, that hasn’t stopped some fans from pointing out that the post-launch support is becoming a bit too greedy. If you haven’t heard, a recent Halloween bundle came out that included a single new Fatality move. But this bundle would set players back $12, something that fans were not thrilled about paying.

Fatalities are a key attribute that makes Mortal Kombat such a thrilling fighting game. These over-the-top fatal moves are equally gruesome as they are creative. So, for NetherRealm Studios, they likely felt $12 for a bundle that included a new Fatality would interest players. The Fatality involved a jack-o’-latern being smashed over an opponent’s head, which would then spew out a ton of bugs. Afterward, the character would kick the head completely off the victim’s body and smash the pumpkin on a porch. However, that’s not enough to warrant the expense some fans would have to spend to unlock this Fatality.

Next week, you can access the Seasonal Fatalities bundle, which includes the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and upcoming Winter fatality.

Those who purchased the Halloween fatality will have access to the bundle at no extra cost.

We appreciate your feedback on all everything #MK1. — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) November 9, 2023

Now, after all the feedback, NetherRealm Studios commented that they would now give everyone who purchased the Bungle two additional holiday-themed content releases. These would be themed around Thanksgiving and a Winter holiday bundle. It looks like the entire bundle for the three would be released as the Seasonal Fatalities bundle.

How about making more ways for us to get dragon krystals more easily just by playing the game? That way y’all won’t be getting backlash for those micro transactions. — Rain & Jade Simpathon (@RainyJady) November 9, 2023

That said, it hasn’t persuaded fans, and they are still chiming in online. We’re still seeing comments saying this is far too greedy and that fans are paying far too much for new content after purchasing the base game. We’re also seeing quite a few responses asking the development team to provide a way to earn Dragon Krystals more easily by just playing the game, which would ease up the amount of microtransactions players might have to purchase for the game.

Stop scamming us. You give your players no chance of earning crystals. We’ve already paid well over $80 for the base game. This is a quick way to get your players to start boycotting. — jam (@ordaneri) November 10, 2023

Whether this feedback will further adjust post-launch support for Mortal Kombat 1 remains to be seen. The game is available now if you haven’t purchased Mortal Kombat 1. Players can purchase a copy of the game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the title, which you can view below.