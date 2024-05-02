Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Launching Version 1.5

This will be the game's final update.

Publisher 505 Games and developer ArtPlay have announced the version 1.5 update for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which will serve as the game’s final update. It will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 9, and on Nintendo Switch on May 16.

The update will introduce the new game modes Chaos Mode and Versus Mode, along with one free cosmetic pack. Three premium DLC content packs for Miriam will also launch alongside the final update.

According to the press release, Chaos Mode is “local or online co-op action that you can play solo, with a friend or be matched with other players on the same system.” Players are asked to fight through a series of randomized rooms to defeat demons and bosses and to complete challenges before each boss to gain powerful upgrades.

Versus Mode is listed as a special player-vs-player mode.

“At the beginning of the match, players will enter a room exclusive to the match battle. Wave after wave of demons will begin to attack both players. When you defeat the demons, you will gain souls. Souls can be spent at the central statue (shop) to upgrade your weapons, armor, or items. The winner is the player that survives the longest,” the listing reads.

With development led by former Castlevania series producer Koji Igarashi, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is considered a spiritual successor to the long-running series.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was released in 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A mobile version followed in December 2020.