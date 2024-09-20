The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Rush Week Trailer Footage Surfaces Online

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was released in August of last year. If you have been enjoying the game, then get ready for a new update. Likewise, if you haven’t picked this game up to play in a while, there might be a new incentive to try it out once again. This coming week, we are going to get a new game mode, bringing on a 1v6 slasher experience.

Rush Week is coming soon, and it’s going to give you another slasher gameplay experience. In this game mode, we’re focusing on a storyline set after the events of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. As noted in the official Community Hub for the game’s website, Johnny is still on the hunt, scouring the public for his next target. Fortunately for Johnny, he stumbled upon what could be his next surprise slaughter.

The game mode will put players at the Omega Sigma Theta Sorority House, where a group of six sorority girls will attempt to make it out alive as Johnny slips in. Players will find that the house will have various exits to attempt, along with some objectives in hopes of fending off Johnny. For example, players can work together to get the power running to call the police. Meanwhile, there are exits found scattered about. However, the longer the girls go without completing the objectives, the more visible they become to Johnny.

Likewise, the longer Johnny is able to run about and murder, the stronger he becomes. This game mode is coming soon for players to dive into as it’s set to launch on September 26, 2024, with Content Pass or September 30, 2024, where it will be free for everyone.

Those of you who haven’t picked up a copy of this game will find it available right now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for the game mode to be released, you can view a trailer for it in the video we have embedded below.