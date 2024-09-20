PlayStation Plus Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend

We’re getting through another long week. Whether you were tied behind the desk at school or working through the grind for that relaxing couple of days off, gaming is likely on your mind. If you didn’t already own a PlayStation Plus subscription or just failed to renew the service, you might want to hold off this weekend. You’re getting free access starting on September 21, 2024.

Thanks to a report from PlayStation LifeStyle, we’re finding out today that Sony is offering a free PS Plus subscription service to all players this weekend. Now, this free subscription is only available this weekend, so you will want to get the most out of it over the next couple of days. That should bring a more active community online, too, even if you already own a subscription. That might be a welcomed surprise if you were looking to find some active lobbies this weekend for your favorite game.

This free weekend also comes paired with a special PlayStation 5 esports tournament. Players can jump on the PlayStation 5 Game Hub to see what open spots are available and attempt to win some prizes against the stiff competition. But don’t fret if you’re not on the PlayStation 5 console platform.

Players will find that those on PlayStation 4 will also receive the free weekend of PlayStation Plus. This free weekend might also incentivize new subscribers to continue the PlayStation Plus subscription after the weekend wraps. After all, you will find three tiers available to pick from. You’ll want to check out the various benefits from the three to see if either might appeal to you. For instance, there are benefits like the Game Catalog that open up access to a wide range of video game titles you can enjoy each month.